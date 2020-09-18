Nester Hosiery lands Army deal

This is the Kodiak line of sock produced by the Farm to Feet division of Nester Hosiery in Mount Airy, one of two types it will supply to the U.S. military, the other being the Fayetteville.
Employee William monitors his line of knitting machines.
“Uncle Sam Wants You,” states the classic military-recruitment poster — and he also wants quality socks for his troops, judging by a contract awarded to a Mount Airy company to provide those products to the U.S. Army.
Officials of the Farm to Feet division of Nester Hosiery on Carter Street announced earlier this week that it has received what they termed “a significant order” from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for the military.
This order is in support of the Army’s need for technically advanced socks for the warfighter, based on information from the company.
It will involve supplying U.S. merino wool Kodiak and Fayetteville styles from the Farm to Feet line that Nester Hosiery launched in 2013, which it promotes as a 100% American sock brand.
“We design, develop and manufacture the very best socks using only U.S.-sourced materials,” Farm to Feet CEO Kelly Nester said in a statement.
“Those who serve in the Armed Services require socks that support their mission without fail,” Nester added. “As a result, service members are some of the most-discerning critics, as they require socks that can stand up to the rigors of deployment.”
Nester Hosiery officials did not immediately respond to voice-mail messages seeking additional comment, including whether this contract is the first landed by the local company to supply products to the military.
But a response to that was received from Michael Collin, who handles marketing for the Farm to Feet sock line. “It is not their first contract, but it is among the largest they have been awarded,” Collin replied.
Company officials have declined to release the actual monetary value of the sock order, and that figure could not be readily obtained through federal procurement databases.
It totals 62,000 pairs of the two Farm to Feet styles involved, according to Collin.
The Kodiak is named for the home of Naval Special Warfare Cold Weather Detachment Kodiak in Alaska. It is described as a heavyweight sock that provides durability along with maximum comfort and insulation.
Meanwhile, the Fayetteville style is adapted from Farm to Feet’s most technically advanced hiking sock, the Damascus. It is said to offer the comfort of a thicker sock in a lightweight package.
The awarding of the contract is considered a boost to the local economy in a period of stress and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 173 people were employed by Nester Hosiery.
More contracts sought
To assist with the further development of its military business, the Farm to Feet division recently engaged Rising Tide Associates, a boutique public affairs firm specializing in government activities, headquartered in Marblehead, Massachusetts.
“At a time when there is an increasing focus on the need to support manufacturing in the United States, Rising Tide Associates is delighted to work with Farm to Feet on their strategic effort to grow business with the federal government,” David Costello, a Rising Tide official, said in a statement.
“Farm to Feet offers a compelling proposition for the armed services – every pair of socks manufactured by Farm to Feet is Berry-compliant,” Costello continued. He was referring to the Berry Amendment, which requires the Department of Defense to give preference in procurement to domestically produced, manufactured or home-grown products.
The line produced by Nester Hosiery is said to involve a carefully controlled supply chain to ensure that from the sheep in the field to the sock on the foot, all materials and manufacturing are completely domestic.
This offers “an array of top-performing socks that meets the needs of any military application,” according to Costello.
With the supply chain completely within the U.S., company officials say the Farm to Feet brand endeavors to develop the highest-quality materials and end products, while having as little impact on the environment as possible.
Once the wool is grown and sheared in the Rocky Mountains, the remaining processes take place within 300 miles of the company’s sustainability-focused knitting facility in Mount Airy, they report.
