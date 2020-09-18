Pilot collects insurance payments

By Jeff Linville

Town Manager Michael Boaz, right, discusses town business with the commissioners as Police Chief Robby Jackson listens in.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The town of Pilot Mountain made budget amendments to accept nearly $50,000 in insurance payouts in two accidents earlier this year.

Town Manager Michael Boaz explained that the town has received $37,000 related to the water/sewer system and $12,000 on a damaged patrol car.

Boaz said that Officer Adam Livengood was driving the patrol car when he was struck by another vehicle. The accident was not the officer’s fault, but the car was totaled.

The car was a 2016 model so couldn’t the town have gotten more than $12,000, asked the commissioners.

The car was used heavily by the patrol force and had more than 100,000 miles, said Boaz, checking with Chief Robby Jackson to be sure that was correct. And then there are the untold number of engine hours used where the car is running to keep the onboard computer going for processing tickets and running plates.

If the town had put the vehicle up for sale on the government auction site, it is unlikely it would have gotten that much as a purchase price, Boaz said.

The other payment is to cover the expense from a sewage pump station failure on Nelson Street.

While on the topic of the police department, Boaz told the board that the chief had gotten in the body cameras approved at a previous meeting.

If the public encounters an officer in the field now, the patrolman will be using the camera — unless a child is involved, said Boaz.

The town board next approved an amendment to a previous town ban on truck traffic.

The town’s Schedule of Ordinances has a number of streets on which through trucks are not allowed, the town manager told the board.

“That list includes Second Street and North Depot Street,” said Boaz.

The problem with this is that delivery drivers going to the Tilted Ladder on Main Street are using an alleyway behind the business to drop off supplies.

“If both North Depot Street and Second Street are prohibited to trucks, there’s no way to access or get out of said alleyway,” said Boaz.

Chief Jackson has spoken to the delivery service bosses and worked out a plan to make the rounds, said Boaz. The trucks can travel down Key Street, turn onto Second, then turn right onto Depot to reach the alleyway.

This would minimize how much of the roads have truck traffic, but give business access, he explained.

The board agreed with the idea and voted for the change to allow the access.

The town board gave its thanks to Xtreme Marketing for making the military banners shown along Main Street “at cost,” which was its contribution to the project.

Commissioner Rachel Collins said she liked the banners and believes that every downtown in America should do this.

Commissioner Donna Kiger, who originated the idea locally, said the town staff run out of utility poles to mount the banners on this time, but she believes the idea is to expand the program with some further locations.

“We’ll be creative,” she said. “We’ve got some creative people in this town.”

Like Collins, Kiger said she would love to see this project in every small town in America. She wants to challenge Mount Airy to launch a banner program next.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.