Virus no match for Alzheimer’s walk

September 16, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Scaled-down walk generates $32,804, and counting

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This sign displayed Saturday captures the spirit of those fighting for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Rebecca Portis | The News

Emory Jordan is shown in the foreground taking a photo of herself and other members of Team Phill, one of 36 teams participating in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held during the weekend. Holding the dog is Phyllis Whitaker, whose husband Phill died earlier this year after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for more than 15 years.

Submitted photo

It takes more than a pandemic to stop folks working hard to find a cure for a health threat that seems just as relentless, Alzheimer’s disease, judging by the success of a local fundraising campaign.

Organizers of the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held Saturday were forced to go virtual this year due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, but this didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part.

Rather than holding a large in-person gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy which has been the case for years, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Western North Carolina Chapter took a different path.

This involved urging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Surry County through a “walk is everywhere” model.

The local event was one of 19 planned across North Carolina by the Alzheimer’s Association which operated under a virtual platform utilizing digital means such as participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. For example, they could use a mobile app and a new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance.

Despite the scaled-back approach, the 36 teams and 142 participants for the local event have generated $32,804, according to totals tallied through the weekend. Most of the money raised will go toward research for a cure, the rest for services such a 24-hour support line for family members, caregivers and other resources.

“Actually, I think we did pretty good,” said Pam Padgett, human resources director for Behavioral Services Inc. in Mount Airy, who chaired the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the third-straight year.

Despite the limitations posed by the pandemic, “it went a little better than we expected,” Padgett added.

After more than $67,000 was generated in Surry County through the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a lofty goal of $78,000 was set for this year — which Padgett admits might have been unrealistic under the circumstances.

She was hoping at least $35,000 would be raised as a Walk Day goal and is thankful for the sum nearing that figure, with a chance to add more in the coming months.

“Funds can continue to be raised through Dec. 31, so we still have plenty of time to work toward our goal,” said Christine John-Fuller, a spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association who is based in Charlotte.

No time to waste

One motivation this year for walk organizers — who could have cancelled the event as those involved with many other gatherings have done — was the need to continue as much as possible the fight against the deadly threat posed by Alzheimer’s disease.

Padgett, whose grandmother, Mae Holt, died from the condition in 2018, said it’s gratifying to know that even during the coronavirus pandemic, people are passionate about finding a cure and eager to come out and participate in a walk.

Every penny counts, she said.

Padgett is impressed by the individual teams taking part, led by G&B Energy of Elkin, which generated $6,780. G&B owner Jeff Eidson personally raised $3,153 of that.

Meanwhile, Team Phill — named for the late Phill Whitaker, Surry County’s first building inspector, who died on Feb. 5 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for more than 15 years — garnered $3,153.

Captained by Vickie Jordan, Team Phill was representative of many of the fundraising groups that honor sufferers of the illness by individually sponsoring car washes, silent auctions and other activities to support the cause.

Padgett says many thanks also are owed to businesses serving as local sponsors for the campaign. “Without them we could not do this.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

