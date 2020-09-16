Harley ride to benefit homeless, others

September 16, 2020 John Peters II Community, News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

submitted photo – Thirteen-year-old Jadee Gilley is the organizer of Cross Training Ministries, host of Saturday’s motorcycle ride. According to her mother, Shasta Gilley, Jadee volunteers regularly each week to feed the homeless and those with need in our area.

Motorcycle riders and others who would like to support the homeless and hungry in the area are invited to head toward Pilot Mountain on Saturday morning for the Harleys For The Homeless bike ride.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Pilot Mountain Community Church, located at 146 Stone Valley Lane in Pilot Mountain. The ride will get underway at 11 a.m., with all vehicles welcomed to participate.

A $20 donation will include participation in the ride along with a lunch of barbecue, chips, dessert and a drink. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.

All proceeds will benefit the meals program of Maranatha Homeless Outreach and Cross Training Ministries as well as helping to provide Christmas gifts for families with need.

According to Shasta Gilley, Cross Training Ministries is a local effort to help the homeless and residents with need. It was started by her 13-year-old daughter, Jadee, who is the driving force behind its efforts.

Each Friday, Gilley said, Maranatha Homeless Outreach and Cross Training Ministries combine to pass out 50 meals from the back of a car at a local convenience store.

Cross Training Ministries also works to feed shut-ins, provide emergency groceries as needed and fill local “Blessing Boxes,” making canned and non-perishable food available to anyone with need. Clothing and shoes are also provided as available.

Jadee Gilley is in the eighth-grade at Mount Airy Middle School. She formed Cross Training Ministries after spending time as a volunteer with Maranatha Homeless Outreach in January of 2019.

“God placed it on her heart to do this, and she has logged over 400 service hours on this as a school project,” said Shasta Gilley.

Organizers hope to raise enough funds with Saturday’s event to provide food throughout the winter. Christmas gifts will also be provided for local families with need as well as for families in Beattyville, Kentucky. Beattyville is located in Lee County, described by Gilley as one of the poorest counties in the nation.

Donations will be accepted at the ride, including sleeping bags, clothes, shoes, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, money and gift cards.

For more information on the ride, contact Shasta and Jadee Gilley at 336-429-8799, Gary Sawyers at 336-374-8438 or Mickey and Mary Boyles at 336-406-7942.