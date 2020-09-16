Twelve Oaks residents celebrate Grandparents’ Day.

September 16, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Wreen Walker urges folks to “Always tell the truth.”

Submitted photo

<p>Burton Brannock advises “Stay humble.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Burton Brannock advises “Stay humble.”

Submitted photo

<p>Treva Collins encourages folks to “Always smile and love one another.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Treva Collins encourages folks to “Always smile and love one another.”

Submitted photo

<p>Dorothy Simmons says to “Work hard for what you want in life.”</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Dorothy Simmons says to “Work hard for what you want in life.”

Submitted photo

Residents at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy, shared some sage wisdom and reflections on the joys of being a grandparent on Facebook recently, in recognition of Sept. 13 being Grandparents Day. They are pictured here.