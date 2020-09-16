Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The Pilot Mountain Police Department has issued the following report:

Wesley Galasetti Simmons, 31, of Jacks Trail, Pilot Mountain, was arrested May 13 after a traffic stop on Nelson Street.

The arresting officer reported that the 2004 Nissan truck had a registration that showed the plate had been turned in and that the vehicle had no insurance.

In making the stop the officer said he spotted an open container of alcohol, and the driver appeared to have been drinking.

After finding more during a search of the car, the police charged Simmons with felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (four meth pipes and rolling papers), felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction (a rifle with a homemade silencer attached), and felony transporting a silencer while attached to a weapon.

There were also charges for driving with an open container of alcohol inside, driving while license revoked (impaired driving revocation), having no valid registration, having a fictitious plate or registration, and driving with no car insurance.

He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 3 court date.

According to the Surry County court docket, Simmons has a court appearance Friday on charges of no car insurance, no registration, two counts of driving while license revoked, a vehicle additional-lighting violation, speeding, failure to stop for a stop sign/light, having a brake light equipment failure.

On Monday the charges are second-degree trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and resisting an officer.

On Oct. 6 in Brunswick County, he faces driving while impaired and a further 30-day revocation of his license.

Back on Jan. 26, Simmons was in the Pilot Mountain arrest reports, charged with two drug crimes.

He was charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia (a plastic baggie and a smoking device). He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 17 court date.

