City water cutoffs under way

September 15, 2020

Nearly 350 on list at last report

By Tom Joyce

Service is being cut off this week for Mount Airy water customers who are behind on their bills, after months in which that action was prevented due to the coronavirus.

“We are actually preparing for water disconnection,” city Finance Director Pam Stone advised Monday.

Hundreds of customers are affected.

“We have about 340 on the list and will be disconnecting tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday,” added Stone, whose department handles city water-sewer billing — for which users receive one monthly statement covering both.

Gov. Roy Cooper had issued a pair of executive orders earlier this year prohibiting local governments that operate utilities from disconnecting service or charging late fees to people who hadn’t paid their bills.

That was aimed at assisting those who might have lost their jobs or otherwise were impacted by the pandemic economically, while accompanying the need to maintain running water in households to aid handwashing and prevent the COVID-19 spread.

Since the moratorium period expired on July 29, Mount Airy officials have sought to get customers who are delinquent back on track, including informing them about the existence of the city Utility Donation Fund.

That fund, established during a recession in 2008 through the Mount Airy Salvation Army and supported by other utility users, is available only to qualified residential water customers, who can receive a one-time payment of their bills up to $100.

In addition, a six-month payment plan is offered for delinquent sums incurred between March 31 and July 29, which further reflects the governor’s directive.

Customers entering into installment plans for the six-month period are required to stay up to date with bills issued during that time. And in order to be offered an installment plan, they must first utilize the assistance fund. It contained $24,000 as the pandemic began taking hold earlier this year.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted on Aug. 20 to allow those with delinquent accounts to seek both the payment plan and aid from the fund through City Hall in a one-stop process. A visit to the local Salvation Army office to apply for the latter earlier had been required, with officials agreeing to eliminate an additional hurdle for those lacking transportation.

However, response from affected customers has not exactly been overwhelming, Stone reported Monday. “We are still offering assistance from the Utility Donation Fund and will offer payment plans, but many customers have not contacted us so they will be disconnected.”

A breakdown prepared on Aug. 11 revealed 358 delinquent residential customers and 37 commercial ones. The report showed that 223 of the residential users owed less than $100 and seven $500 or more.

About 6,300 utility bills are mailed each month overall.

