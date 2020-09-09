Preserving the present in time

Library buries time capsule to recall the year of COVID-19

John Peters | Mount Airy News

Mount Airy Public Library staffers pose for a photo with a time capsule to be buried at the library on Tuesday. From left are Joan Sherif, director of the Northwestern Regional Library System; Tyler Wilmoth, librarian with the Northwestern Regional Library; and local library staff members Tommie Smith, Pat Gwyn, Olivia Jessup, Molly Johnson, Rana Southern and Angela Llewellyn.

Ella Glynn Hopkins, left, poses for a photo with Mount Airy Public Library staffer Angela Llewellyn next to the time capsule shortly before it was buried on the library grounds Tuesday. Ella Glynn was on hand with her mom, Nikki Hopkins, to watch the ceremony.

COVID-19 has dominated virtually every facet of life for the past six months, and promises to do so for at least a few months more.

Most people are expecting a vaccine later this year or in early 2021, and with it ride the hopes that COVID-19 and the changes it has wrought will fade quickly in memory.

One group of local people, though, plans to revisit the pandemic’s effects on at least one aspect of local life a decade from now, after burying a time capsule in the courtyard at the Mount Airy Public Library on Tuesday.

“This has been such an unusual time,” said Pat Gwyn, branch manager at the library. “We wanted to show how unusual it’s been, how it’s affected the library.”

September is celebrated each year as Library Card Sign-Up Month, with various activities meant to draw the attention of area residents of all ages to what the library has to offer. Because of pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and activities, Gwyn said library officials decided burying a time capsule from the time of COVID-19 would be one way the library would mark the month.

The capsule is scheduled to be unearthed in a decade. While that might not be a long time for a time capsule, she explained the year 2030 will be the 100th anniversary of the founding of the library.

“Hopefully we will be so far removed from COVID-19 it will all be a distant memory. We’ll open it and say, ‘Ah, yes, I remember that,’ rather than saying, ‘We’re still doing that.’”

Inside the capsule are photos of the exterior and interior of the library, pictures of the staff, a history of the library, a narrative on how COVID-19 has changed the practices for the library staff, and a copy of the Sept. 6 edition of The Mount Airy News with a short article detailing the planned burial of the capsule.

Other items include pictures of the present-day technology being used by the library — “Technology changes so fast, it will be obsolete when we open this,” she believes — along with select photos from library patrons.

Unfortunately, those items had to be sealed in ahead of time, so patrons on hand Monday were not able to witness them being put inside the capsule.

Assistant Librarian Angela Llewellyn explained because of the way the special bolts had to be attached to ensure an airtight seal, that work had to be done in advance.

Still, nearly two dozen people were on hand Monday for the brief ceremony.

“In a time that is like no other, we bury this time capsule to include library history, items that show how the library adapted to COVID-19, and a look to what exciting role the library will hold in the years to come,” Gsyn told the crowd, before reminding those in attendance the day’s event was aimed at reaching people in the community.

“The library can assist readers, job seekers, students, young mothers, preschool children and senior citizens as they connect to resources, programs and each other. We ask those in attendance to please help us spread the word that everyone needs a library card.”

With Tuesday’s event, that word is sure to spread not just now, but at least a decade into the future.

