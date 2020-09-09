County seeking broadband need response

DOBSON — Local government leaders are looking for citizens to take an online survey that could determine if funding comes to Surry County.
Sounds like the 2020 U.S. Census, yes? While the statement is true of state and federal funding based off population totals from the census, this time county officials are talking about internet service.
The county manager’s office shared correspondence with The News from Jim Corrin, state broadband liaison, Broadband Infrastructure Office, of the N.C. Department of Information Technology.
Corrin reached out to county managers across the 100 counties to let them know the state DIT had launched a broadband survey in August that will “guide investment of funds through the state’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program, inform research and policy recommendations, and support strategic targeting of additional funding streams.”
In other words, if Surry County shows that it has a need to expand broadband’s reach into its rural areas, then grants and public funds can be directed to the county to assist with this effort.
Respondents can answer the survey as either a residence, business or farm. There is an optional internet speed test, too; some homes may have an internet provider, but the service is slow and not very functional. That can figure into the equation.
“We believe that the speed test combined with the survey questions provide strong data points for the state,” said Corrin. “The new tool is available in English and Spanish and allows for a text and phone option to report areas with no service.”
“We are getting results back from almost every county so far,” stated Corrin. “I am writing today just to make sure all our counties are aware of the opportunity … to push out this tool and collect as much data as possible on unserved areas.”
The survey is being conducted in partnership with the Friday Institute of N.C. State University. To take the survey, go to the school’s website at https://bit.ly/3jWJi1U.
No service?
If a home doesn’t have internet service, then the residents can’t very well take the online survey. What do they do then?
The DIT says folks can take the survey at a public access like the public library.
Or, participants can take the survey by text message by texting the word “internet” to (919) 750-0553. Standard text messaging rates will apply.
Those that only have landlines or cellphones that do not have texting capability may place a voice call to the same number, (919) 750-0553. An interactive voice-response system will guide them through a series of short questions to obtain the callers’ addresses and register them in the database.
National numbers
According to the Federal Communications Commission, there were still 19 million Americans without high-speed internet service in its latest Eighth Broadband Progress Report.
This is up significantly from the start of 2016 when the FCC said there were 34 million Americans who lacked access to internet with speeds of at least 25 megabytes per second for uploads.
In 2016, the FCC said the vast majority of those affected lived in rural areas or Native American tribal lands, where about 40% of people lacked sufficient service.
In the latest report, the FCC says that number is down to about 25% of folks living in rural areas. That comes to about 14.5 million of the 19 million affected nationwide.
Tribal lands see about one-third of people without service, making up the other 4.5 million.
Of course, getting service lines to the area doesn’t necessarily mean high-speed internet is truly available to poor families.
“Even in areas where broadband is available, approximately 100 million Americans still do not subscribe,” wrote the FCC.
That is one of the reasons why this survey is important. If rural areas have poverty that affects availability, then that should be taken into consideration when it comes to grants and funding, too.
Local kids
Surry County Schools has brainstormed with business and community leaders to come up with solutions to the access problem in this area.
The situation is greatly improved since distance learning first began in March, noted Dr. Tracey Lewis, SCS director of communications. The school district has worked closely with Surry Communications on solutions.
“We are in fairly decent shape with that,” Lewis said.
Though the situation is less than ideal.
For a few years now, the school campuses have had WiFi service, and the signals are strong enough now to reach the parking lots, Lewis explained. Any student sitting outside or parked in a car can access the WiFi like they would in the classroom.
Also helping out are some volunteer fire departments that have WiFi where kids can go and log on, she said. There are also civic groups like Rotary Clubs that have pitched in to welcome students.
Some family vehicles and SUVs have mobile hotspots where kids can use an internal WiFi while on long trips.
Lewis said the county schools have discussed using this technology on school buses that could go out in the community and have kids spread out for social distancing while getting internet. She said she didn’t know if those hotspot devices had been put into use yet.
Dr. Lewis said she had received information on the survey and has pushed it out to the district’s social media.
While the school system is finding ways to create access for kids, if there is funding available to get service to children’s homes, then certainly Surry County Schools wants to be a part of that, she said.
Some families could be faced with a choice of paying an internet bill or paying some other household expense, she pointed out. And if the power bill can’t be paid, the internet is of no use anyway.
