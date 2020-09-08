Classic cars on Main Street

September 8, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Old habits die hard, apparently. While the Hot Nights and Hot Cars summer cruise-in series has been canceled for all of 2020, several classic vehicles and their owners could be spotted throughout Saturday along Main Street in Pilot Mountain, as if a few car owners where having their own hot car celebration.

Dean Palmer | Special to the News

