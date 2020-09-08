Two shot, one dead in Fancy Gap

September 8, 2020 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

David Broylews | The Carroll News

FANCY GAP, Va. — Authorities in Carroll County, Virginia, were called to the scene of a double-shooting in Fancy Gap Tuesday morning, where they found the body of a man and an injured woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp.

The two were found near the intersection of Chance’s Creek Road and Fancy Gap Highway shortly after the sheriff’s office received a call regarding the two shooting victims. The female victim was transported to a hospital.

At least one media outlet — WDBJ television in Roanoke, Virginia, — was reporting that Burlington, N.C., police have confirmed both individuals are from that city.

The sheriff’s office, which said it is working with authorities from at least one North Carolina jurisdiction, have not yet released any other details regarding the shooting or the individuals involved.

“The incident is still an active investigation. … More information will be released once the investigation is concluded. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” Kemp said.