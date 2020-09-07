Library marking Sign-Up month

September 7, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Host of activities planned for September

The Mount Airy Public Library is celebrating the annual Library Card Sign-Up Month during September.

Nationally, the effort has been observed since 1987, and Mount Airy Branch Manager Pat Gwyn wants everyone in the community to understand there is a wide variety of services available for local residents.

“There is something for everyone at the library,” she said. “Libraries offer books and other resources for students, job seekers, young mothers, preschoolers, senior citizens and absolutely everyone. Library services are free and the library staff is there to offer assistance.”

The Mount Airy Public Library is celebrating with the following events:

• Sept. 8, noon, the group will bury a time capsule. “The contents document library history and the challenges of operating the library in the time of COVID-19,” she said. “The capsule will be opened in 2030 which marks the 100th anniversary of the public library in Mount Airy.”

• Sept. 9, Census Day at the library. Officials from the Census Bureau will be outside the library to help anyone who has not submitted their information.

• Sept. 16, Spark Joy will be a virtual program demonstrating the Marie Kondo method of organization. The program is scheduled from 1 p.m. – 2:30. Participants must register in advance by calling the library at 336- 789-5108. “We will need your email address to provide a link to the program,” Gwynn said.

• Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day will be noted at the library with volunteers available to help anyone who wishes to register or check their current registration. This is a non-partisan event that is meant to encourage everyone to participate in the voting process.

All local libraries within the Northwestern Regional Library system are open. Patrons are required to wear masks and length of library visits are limited. Check with each branch for updates on the hours and special events.

Other Surry County Public Libraries are: the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain, which can be reached at 336-368-2370; the Dobson Community Library at 336-386-8208; the Elkin Public Library at 336-835-5586; and the Lowgap Public Library at 336-352-3000.