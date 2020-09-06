Local tourism industry bouncing back

The coronavirus pandemic has infected its share of casualties — on both human and business fronts — but at least one thing is showing signs of resistance: the Mayberry phenomenon in Mount Airy.
Although the local tourism economy has not been immune from COVID-19’s effects that have brought the travel industry as a whole to a virtual standstill this year, there are signs of a strong rebound, city officials have learned.
This is being punctuated by an assurance that interest in attractions surrounding “The Andy Griffith Show” have weathered the worst of the pandemic and remain as strong as ever, says Jessica Roberts of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA).
“We’re in a great place to bounce back quickly compared to other destinations,” Roberts — the TDA’s executive director — said during a presentation at a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday afternoon. This is based on factors including the city’s comparative accessibility to major population centers and its unique offerings tied to the Mayberry mystique, she indicated.
“A lot of towns would love to have that,” Roberts said. “So we’re lucky.”
“Hard-to-hear numbers”
Just as some experts might say of the coronavirus itself, the negative impact to the tourism industry locally appears to have bottomed out after several months of despair.
These produced what Roberts described as “hard-to-hear numbers” which she relayed to city government leaders.
One key barometer surrounds occupancy tax figures. These reflect extra charges to guests of local lodging establishments and produce revenues the Tourism Development Authority relies on to further market the area to the outside world, while at the same time serving as a gauge for traveler volume.
To no one’s surprise, that fell tremendously as COVID-19 took hold in March after a promising start to the year, Roberts said.
In January and February, occupancy tax numbers were 20% and 29% higher, respectively, than the corresponding months in 2019.
Right after an annual AAU basketball tournament the first week of March attended by visitors from several states, COVID-19 hit. Occupancy tax totals for the month overall decreased by 2 % from March 2019.
“In April 2020 was when we hit rock-bottom with the occupancy taxes,” the tourism official continued. “No one was traveling and taking trips and everyone was staying home due to safety and health concerns and restrictions on (those) other than essential workers.”
Compared to the previous year, April’s occupancy tax totals were down 6 %, May’s by 5 % and June figures showed a 38% slump, which Roberts said signaled an upward trend while reflecting a slow recovery. “We thought it would be down more than that,” she added of the June percentage.
Roberts reported that July tourism results for Mount Airy “are looking stronger than we anticipated,” with the final total not available.
The financial impact on Hampton Inn on Rockford Street, the city’s largest local establishment with 125 rooms, has been profound this year.
It’s lost at least $1 million in revenue, Roberts said in relaying information presented earlier Thursday by Hampton Inn General Manager Lenise Lynn during a virtual seminar sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
The hotel’s losses were partially offset by extended stays from construction crews assigned to renovation projects at KFC and other restaurants, along with one at Mayberry Mall and work along Interstate 77. Hampton Inn’s business began improving in June and July, Roberts related.
Positive trends noted
The local tourism official’s outlook for the coming months is similar to what’s forecast for the nation’s economy in returning to former glory.
“We’re going to bounce back to that point and come back stronger than ever,” Roberts said of the days of high visitation, while adding a word of caution: “We are still dealing with COVID-19.”
Commissioner Marie Wood offered eye-test evidence to Roberts’ presentation. “When you go downtown, I see more and more cars on the street,” Wood said.
However, Roberts pointed out that travel tendencies have changed greatly among consumers.
As opposed to the number of visitors staying overnight for two days or more, local lodging establishments are seeing more one-night stays from shorter distances away. There is a trend of people coming from places only one to three hours from Mount Airy.
“We are obviously not seeing anyone who is traveling internationally like we were before,” she said regarding a source of local pride over the years involving tourists from many foreign nations.
“We’re seeing much less family reunions, much less larger weddings due to restrictions in our state.”
Roberts mentioned that one positive barometer involves healthy online traffic for Mount Airy Visitors Center information and follow-up calls to the center for directions.
For June, the www.visitmayberry.com website drew nearly 18,000 “clicks.”
Much of the tourism expectations locally for the rest of 2020 are based not only on how the coronavirus plays out but fears among consumers.
A survey released in late August by the U.S. Travel Association revealed that only one in five survey respondents (19 %) believe the pandemic will be resolved by the end of this year. The top-rated motivational factor cited by leisure travelers is something to look forward to, according to information provided by Roberts.
“It changes week to week,” she said of consumers’ outlook.
Mayberry factor
The role played by Mount Airy’s distinction as the hometown of Andy Griffith can’t be discounted, which Roberts addressed after a question from Commissioner Jon Cawley: “Do you see any fear that the attachment to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ is dying?”
“I don’t,” Roberts replied, suggesting that it has been one constant in a changing world.
Of those who contact the Mount Airy Visitors Center, she said, “nine out of 10 are asking, ‘where are the Mayberry attractions?’”
These include Squad Car Tours, the Andy Griffith Museum and others.
Roberts said one encouraging element involves the fact younger people seem to be just as interested in and knowledgeable about the Mayberry phenomenon, if not more so, as older ones who actually grew up when the television series first aired.
“It’s really just across the board.”
Cawley says this flies in the face of what he was told when first moving here about 30 years ago, that Mayberry’s popularity would soon wane as its older fans passed.
Yet just the opposite has occurred, Roberts said.
“I’ve had so many communities call and say, ‘if you don’t want to have Mayberry, we will.’”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.