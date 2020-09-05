City schools add two positions

Bob Meinecke’s life journey began in Germany during the World War II era and eventually led him to Mount Airy, with many other battles faced along the way.

And through it all, Meinecke has come to embrace this philosophy: “Find a need and fill it,” he said.

“That is really a simple motto,” Meinecke added, but one he often has used to slice through the complexities of modern existence.

He has relied on it through various civic involvements that have touched many areas of this community, including aiding the homeless, promoting tourism and being the mastermind behind Budbreak — an event that raises funds for numerous charitable activities.

“Life is not about what you can’t do— it’s about what you can do,” the local resident of 18 years remarked regarding ways in which he’s found joy by serving those in the best place Meinecke has ever lived, in his opinion.

And he has managed to accomplish this while suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), a long-term lung ailment characterized by difficulty in breathing. Meinecke has had COPD since 1965, a condition that has grown worse with the passage of time.

Before then, Meinecke was stricken with another respiratory disease that almost killed him and credits the Mayo Clinic for saving his life. He contracted COPD after that.

“It didn’t get really bad until the last two or three years.”

Although his activities have been curtailed to an extent, Meinecke has remained engaged in civic affairs — exhibiting a tenacity and never-say-die attitude that has propelled him through many a challenge during his lifetime.

It began in a bedroom of his grandparents’ home in Germany, where Meinecke was born in the 1940s.

“My dad was a serviceman,” he explained. “And as soon as the war was over, he brought his bride and son home to South Texas.”

Meinecke’s father worked for American Oil Co. (later Amoco) in the Lone Star State and also in the iron works field.

In reflecting on his younger years, Meinecke remembers that he had a knack for organizational and leadership skills that later would serve him well in multiple occupations.

This emerged during his high school days, when Meinecke was president of the campus choir while a senior, mirroring his longtime love of singing.

“I was entertaining folks when I was a youngster.”

Another quality that Meinecke credits is his realization that lessons learned over time prepare one for life “if you embrace them.”

In addition to living with COPD, Meinecke has had to overcome personal tragedies including the death of a brother and a son during his first marriage. “I had two infant losses early in life,” said Meinecke. He has one surviving child, a daughter who is a special-needs teacher in Ohio.

Career interests vary

After high school, Meinecke found himself at the University of Houston in general business studies.

One of his earliest professional achievements came at age 21, when Meinecke became a youngest-ever departmental manager for the Sears retail company.

He later desired something more, which would evolve into a 28-year career in the distilled spirits and wine industries — establishing a body of expertise that fueled the launching of the Budbreak festival in Mount Airy decades later. This included working for such brands as Calvert and a company that produced the Johnnie Walker label.

Meinecke’s entry into the liquor field came “by accident,” he said, when his then-father-in-law knew a private pilot who informed him that Calvert needed a representative to market its products in the San Antonio area.

The young man applied for that position and was hired, leading to his long involvement in the distilled spirits and wine realm.

Along the way, Meinecke held sales and management positions in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

As the 21st century unfolded, Meinecke embarked on new career endeavor, the business-brokerage field in which he served as a liaison for businesses up for sale, including assembling packages to market those entities to prospective buyers.

At first, Meinecke had an office in Charlotte which operated under the umbrella of another brokerage firm and he later came to Mount Airy to open one here. It existed on Pine Street for 10 years.

Immersed in community

Meinecke now is fully retired, from a full-time job standpoint, but has stayed active over the years through a number of community endeavors.

After moving here in 2002, Meinecke met one of the people who most influenced his life, the late Charles Dugger, a longtime member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club who got the newcomer involved in that group and its service-oriented agenda.

“There were people along the way who showed me how to make a difference,” said Meinecke, who certainly counts Dugger as one of those folks by introducing him to the Rotary mission and teaching him how to learn and serve.

“And he inspired me,” recalled Meinecke, who has 15 years of perfect attendance with the club.

Meinecke’s related role in launching the Budbreak festival to aid charitable causes, first held in 2009, involved a natural progression, given his previous work in the wine industry.

“I have been blessed, through my time with Rotary, to help create the Budbreak festival,” he observed. “We needed new ways to raise money for worthwhile projects — this proved better than the traditional draw-downs and golf tournaments.”

The popular annual event held in downtown Mount Airy in early May, which was shelved this year due to the coronavirus, showcases the region’s wine and craft beer industries. It allows attendees to spend a Saturday afternoon sampling locally made products at various vending stations, talking with winemakers and brewmasters and listening to live music.

“I knew how to talk the talk and walk the walk,” Meinecke said of using his knowledge to spearhead Budbreak, which refers to a part of wine grapes’ growth cycle that signals the end of dormancy after the winter.

The growing popularity of Budbreak has resulted in more visitors to this area, who boost its economy through tourism spending.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from the event have funded many local, regional and international projects to the tune of $155,000 to date.

The local non-profit entities and programs benefiting include the Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries, the support group Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department, the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, the Yokefellow Food Pantry, Stop Hunger Now and Boy Scouts of America.

Shepherd’s House advocacy

Meinecke is especially proud of his in-depth involvement with one of those organizations, the Shepherd’s House.

After moving to Surry County, he became part of a newly formed organization with a focus on domestic violence, then moved on to become a member of the governing board for the Shepherd’s House. Meinecke says he has been privileged to serve with that organization for 12 years.

Construction began last Monday on a new and larger facility that will allow more homeless persons to receive temporary emergency housing.

This ranks high on the list of community activities in which Meinecke has been immersed.

“I would say the one that’s probably going to have the largest impact is my involvement with the Shepherd’s House,” he said with little or no hesitation. “That’s going to make a lasting contribution.”

Budbreak might peter out in time, Meinecke said. “But the Shepherd’s House is going to be here forever,” he predicted. “The Lord is behind the Shepherd’s House.”

Another interest of Meinecke’s surrounds his service with the Mount Airy Visitors Center on North Main Street downtown, with his being the first face visitors often have seen in its lobby when seeking information about the area.

He has promoted attractions related to Andy Griffith and, in his words, “all things wonderful about our city, county and region,” not only for the benefit of tourists but to entice visitors to make this community their home.

Due to COPD, Meinecke acknowledges his diminished ability to do many of the things he once enjoyed, such as singing, walking the “beautiful” streets of Mount Airy and traveling, but still stays in the loop.

“I have found joy in serving the community and ‘finding a need and filling it’ from my computer or on the phone or in a Zoom meeting.”

Meinecke also considers himself fortunate in finding “a wonderful wife and life with Judy” and benefiting from being a member of a faith-based community at Calvary Baptist Church.

One recent project Meinecke tackled was organizing an annual fireworks show at Veterans Memorial Park on Independence Day — no small feat at a time when many other localities had to cancel holiday events because of COVID-19.

Meinecke also has been stricken with the coronavirus in recent days, but displayed his customary fighting spirit and upbeat attitude during a conversation while weathering its effects.

Which is typical Bob Meinecke — always looking on the bright side and being considerate of others enduring worse circumstances:

“Just look around — there is always someone who has more challenges.”