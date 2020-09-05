City schools add two positions

Mount Airy City Schools has created two new positions to help with support efforts for parents, students and teachers.

One position is a digital learning coach to support face-to-face and remote learning, the second is a family liaison to support social and emotional learning. Brittany Branch has been named Digital Learning Coach and Jodi Cox has been hired as the district’s family liaison.

The positions are being funded through a combination of COVID-19 relief funds and “regular state allotments,” according to city officials.

Branch graduated from NC State University in 2009 with her Bachelor of Science in animal science. She earned her state teaching license in 2012 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She has taught science in middle and high school for 10 years and is in her second year in Mount Airy City Schools. She is acquiring her Masters of Education in Learning Design and Technology from NC State.

As the district’s digital learning coach, she will facilitate professional development around the design and implementation of technology-enhanced learning and instructional strategies. She will spend time on each campus working with staff in their professional learning communities and classrooms. She will also work closely with administrators to support families and staff as learning continues remotely and face-to-face.

“We’re excited to be able to expand Brittany’s sphere of influence through this new role,” said Dr. Phillip Brown, chief officer for Academics and Human Resources. “We believe that our staff needs support with remote and blended learning during this critical time. Brittany has the skills to provide a high level of support for this monumental effort.”

“Each Mount Airy City Schools is full of phenomenal staff. I am excited and honored to work alongside each of them as we continue to develop rich learning environments and experiences for students,” Branch said.

She is married to Myles and they have three children, Madeline, McKinley, and Mary Priscilla.

Cox graduated from Montreat College in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in human services. In her 16-year career, she has worked in a variety of roles such as a family teacher, case manager, and individual/community support coordinator. Most recently she worked at Northern Regional Hospital as a social worker and recruitment and retention specialist.

As the district’s Family Liaison, she will work closely with families, teachers, and administrators to meet the needs of students. She will analyze barriers and develop and implement strategies to address and eliminate identified barriers. Her goal is to aid students in increasing academic success, improving interpersonal relationships, coping during crisis situations, learning problem-solving skills, and much more.

“I am very excited and happy to be part of Mount Airy City Schools. I look forward to serving our students and families. I strive to bring hope, opportunities, and resources to help them succeed in and out of the classroom,” Cox said.

“We are thrilled to have Jodi on board as our Family Liaison,” said Scott Dollyhite, director of Exceptional Children and Student Services. “It is readily evident that she has a genuine desire to meet the unique needs of our students and families. Our community needs support now more than ever and we are confident that Jodi will prove to be an invaluable asset in supporting those that need it most.”

She is married to John and they have three children, Ian, Reese, and Eli.