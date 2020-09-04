Annexation may bring new jobs

September 4, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Action by Mount Airy officials to annex and rezone property along U.S. 52 owned by Fibrecrete Preservation Technologies Inc. could lead to new jobs being created by the company.

The annexation/rezoning involves a nearly nine-acre tract adjacent to 401 Old U.S. 52-South, which is part of the former Quality Mills (later Cross Creek Apparel) textile complex.

Existing operations at that location of Fibrecrete Preservation Technologies, founded in 2003, include the manufacture and distribution of construction materials used to repair bridges and for additional maintenance and restoration applications including parking garages, highways and other concrete structures.

The company recently petitioned for voluntary contiguous annexation of the property in question, which is now undeveloped, and its rezoning from RA (a Rural Agricultural classification of Surry County) to the city’s M-1 (Industrial) designation. The site taken in by Mount Airy is adjacent to others already zoned for industrial use.

Mike Fox, a Greensboro attorney representing Fibrecrete, told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a late-August meeting — when both the annexation and rezoning were approved unanimously — that this will aid growth plans of the company.

“They are looking at this as an additional expansion,” said Fox, who explained that the construction of a warehouse is planned, accompanied by the possibility of new jobs, although no specific number was mentioned.

No opposition to the annexation or rezoning was voiced during a public hearing at the meeting.

Commissioner Tom Koch did express concern during an earlier meeting, before the board voted to schedule the public hearing for later in August, about the potential costs to the municipality of supplying utility service for the property, an annexation benefit.

But Koch was assured by City Manager Barbara Jones that the developer will be footing the bill for this.

That includes paying to extend water service about 200 feet down Old U.S. 52-South to serve the annexed parcel, according to Mount Airy Planning Department documents which also state that the property now has direct access to public sewer service.

The rezoning request was deemed by city planners to be consistent with the future land use of the area in general based on a long-range plan. The parcel is near an existing M-1 zoning district that encompasses the Holly Springs Road/Old U.S. 52 satellite corporate limits.

Non-residential uses in that vicinity include such entities as manufacturing facilities, corporate headquarters, a service station and a retail establishment.

The Mount Airy fire and police departments have indicated that both services can be provided to the newly annexed area.

Franklin Road property

Annexed and rezoned

City officials also have unanimously approved an annexation/rezoning request involving property at the northern end of town.

It is located at 296 N. Franklin Road near the West Virginia Street intersection and owned by Darrell S. Young, who lives in a single-family home at that location.

Young voluntary requested the annexation of the parcel, of less than a half-acre, situated at the edge of the present city limits.

A disabled veteran, Young sought that move partly to receive municipal sanitation service, citing a hardship of having to transport garbage off-site.

He also wants to connect his house to the city sewer system, which the property owner will pay for, according to meeting discussion.

It is already is receiving municipal water service, which the owner will be able to access at a cheaper rate due to being inside the city limits.

The annexation was accompanied by the rezoning of the property from RL (Residential Limited) to R-20 (Residential).

No one spoke in opposition to the annexation or rezoning during a public hearing preceding the vote.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.