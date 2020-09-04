Surry County Sheriff Reports

September 3, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:

• Joseph Gray Padron, 37, of Hemmings Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court Jan. 21. He was given a $500 secured bond and a July 1 court date.

• Amber Lynne Martin, 38, of Willow Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court June 23 on two unnamed misdemeanor charges. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a July 13 court date.

• Kevin Todd Gillespie, 50, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for the Dobson Police Department June 26, charging him with habitual driving while impaired. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 13 court date.

• Brianna Nicole Koehler, 19, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court June 2 on a misdemeanor charge. She was released on a $1,500 secured bond with an Aug. 10 court date.

• Bobby Dean Galyean Jr., 31, of N.C. 268, Elkin, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court June 18 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $450 cash bond and a July 24 court date.

• Angela Wood Jenkins, 49, of Mustang Alley Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court June 24 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 17 court date.

• Delbert Alan Abbas, 22, of U.S. 601, Boonville, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court June 24 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 19 court date in Yadkinville.

• Zachary Levi Wall, 29, of Tenderfoot Lane, Ararat, was served an order for arrest June 27 for failure to appear in court June 24 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.

He has a Sept. 22 court date to face four traffic citations.

Then on Nov. 16 he faces felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of marijuana, and drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

Wall became a felon in January 2017 when he was convicted of two counts of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug. He was given probation and a suspended sentence.

A year later he was caught driving without a license and gave false information to the officer. He was convicted of those crimes as well as violating his probation. That activated his suspended sentence, and he did three months in prison, getting out May 29, 2018.

