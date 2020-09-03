Surry Arts Council holding painting classes

Staff Report

Artists of all ages and all skill levels are welcome at the Surry Arts Council painting and art classes where Artistic and Visual Arts Director Madeline Matanick instructs a variety of classes.

Monthly classes are $30 per month and meet in the Surry Arts Council Art Studio, a newly dedicated space just for art classes. The revamped space offers privacy and allows for distancing while maintaining ample work space.

• Adults who are interested in exploring their personal painting style with one-on-one instruction in a relaxed, fun, supportive environment meet Mondays at 1 p.m.

• Painting for Teens is Mondays at 4 p.m. The classes dive into the basics of drawing and painting, focusing on perspective, color and composition.

• Kids ages 5-9 have Kids Art Class on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. From finger painting to portraiture, classes will explore the world of art while learning about shape, composition, and color. Each student will complete a work every class.

• New on the schedule are Paint Parties at the arts council. Paint Parties, costing $30, feature lightly traced canvases, step-by-step instructions, and all materials included. Join Matanick in the Art Room on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. to paint “Fine and Sandy.”

• During Mayberry Days there are several Mayberry Paints events at a cost of $20. Betty Lynn’s “She’s the Cats!” is offered three times: Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, Sept. 24-26 at 2 p.m. in the Art Room. A video Lynn recorded talking about her visual arts career will play during the class and participants will be painting a Betty Lynn design. Participants can customize their colors.

• Additional Mayberry Paints events are: “Pies and Pickles” on Monday, Sept. 21, or Friday, Sept. 25; “Mayberry Patrol” done on Tuesday, Sept. 22, or Saturday, Sept. 26; “It’s a Big Moulage” on Wednesday, Sept. 23; and “Gone Fishin’” on Thursday, Sept. 24. All are at 11 a.m. in the Art Room.

• Brews and Brushes, costing $30, returns to Thirsty Souls Community Brewing at 238 Market Street on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. The group will be painting “Herbie’s Gal.”

To register visit the Surry Arts Council Facebook page. For additional information or any questions, contact Matanick at madi@surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.