Holiday to affect sanitation schedules

September 3, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The celebration of Labor Day on Monday will be accompanied by disruptions in sanitation schedules for the city of Mount Airy.

This includes no collection of yard waste that day. The next such pickups are scheduled for Sept. 14.

Also, the commercial garbage routes that normally run on Monday are to be serviced next Tuesday instead.

The same will be true for the Monday industrial roll-off route in being delayed until the following day.

Municipal offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.