Wood caught after chase up to Galax

GALAX, Va. — One of law enforcement’s familiar faces was arrested Tuesday after a car chase across state lines ended in Galax.
William Kelly Wood, 41, of Lowgap, was taken into custody after law enforcement officers Galax and Carroll County surrounded his vehicle and forced him to stop, according to the Galax Police Department.
Maj. Larry Lowe, of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy was pursuing a suspect wanted on warrants listing felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.
The pursuit just west of Mount Airy went northwest on Pipers Gap Road, headed toward the state line.
Around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, the Galax Police Department reported, the sheriff’s office contacted the police about the chase reaching state lines.
The Galax Police said it was notified of the “pursuit of a vehicle traveling up Lambsburg Mountain in Carroll County.”
The vehicle, a gray Nissan sedan, headed west on Pipers Gap Road toward Galax, the police department said.
”Surry County was pursuing the vehicle as the driver was wanted on felony charges and the vehicle (allegedly) had been involved in a burglary overnight in their jurisdiction.”
Not wanting the chase to continue into city traffic, “Galax officers set up spike strips at the city limits on Pipers Gap Road and on Tower Road in an attempt to end the pursuit. … The vehicle continued on Pipers Gap Road into the city, and the spike strips were not effective.
“The vehicle continued north on Meadow Street where a Galax officer was able to fall in behind the pursuit. The suspect continued north on Meadow Street and turned east onto U.S. Rte. 58, East Stuart Drive.
“Carroll County deputies attempted to spike the vehicle at the intersection of East Stuart Drive and Country Club Lane without success.”
The chase ended next to a grassy median between a McDonald’s restaurant and the County Line Cafe.
“The suspect vehicle entered traffic near McDonald’s and struck the Surry County deputy in the passenger side while attempting to change lanes. Units were able to surround the suspect vehicle at that point and prevent further movement.”
Galax police said Wood has been charged there with felony eluding arrest, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony fugitive from justice from North Carolina, reckless driving, and having no driver’s license.
Capt. Lowe said the Surry County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t processed Wood yet. He is being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond pending an advisement hearing in Galax General District Court.
No injuries were reported in the crash. Damage to the suspect vehicle was estimated at $600 and damage to the sheriff’s vehicle at $1,500.
Criminal history
Wood has a long list of convictions with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
In 1997 he served two months in prison for unauthorized use of a vehicle. In 1999 he served two months for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
In March 2000 he was convicted of two counts of felony credit card theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of communicating threats. He received probation and a suspended sentence.
In August 2000 he was convicted of felony larceny from a person and served 11 months in prison for that and for activating the suspended sentence from March.
Four months after getting out he was arrested and later convicted of driving offenses and had his license revoked. He went back to prison and served three and a half months.
While he was still behind bars he was convicted of three more crimes: communicating threats, assault on a female and injury to personal property of more than $200. Along with violating his possible probation, this gave him four months more of prison time.
He got out on Feb. 22, 2003, and in less than three months was arrested for assault on a female. He was later convicted of that and trespassing and communicating threats. He received a suspended sentence, but that was activated when he was arrested in 2004 and later convicted of larceny. He served 15 months for the combined crimes and new charges of forgery and assault on a female.
He was released in October 2005.
Between May and June in 2006, he committed a string of crimes including eight felonies for things such as larceny, breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and cheating — property/services, as well as another count of assault on a female.
He served eight and a half years in prison, getting out in September 2015.
In February 2016 and again in July 2016 he was convicted of interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He spent from 2016 to July 7, 2019, in prison again.
On March 15 of this year, The Mount Airy News published its weekly Most Wanted feature, and the county probation office listed Wood. William Kelly Wood, 41, a white male, is wanted on a post-release warrant, according to authorities at that time.
On April 22, the Mount Airy Police Department arrested Wood, whose address was listed at that time as 6581 W. Pine St., Lowgap. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was encountered at 205 N. Main St. by officers who knew he was wanted by state authorities.
Wood was held under a $10,000 secured bond and turned over to parole personnel.
According to the Surry County court docket, no court case is listed for Wood at this time anywhere in the state, and yet no conviction occurred in the past five months for a parole violation.
Reach Jeff at 415-4692.