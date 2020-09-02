SCC names honors students

DOBSON — Surry Community College recently announced eight students had made the school’s summer Dean’s List and six had been named to the President’s List.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

The Dean’s List honors those students who maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C,” while taking at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

The students who made the Dean’s List are Fatima Almanza of Mount Airy; Denny Scott Coe of Dobson; Emely Resendez of Boonville; Destiny Nicole Henderson of Elkin; Brianna Nicole Vernon of Hamptonville; Amber Lynne Webster of Pinnacle; Amy Caudill Cave of State Road, and Zachary Chase Jones of Yadkinville.

The students who made the President’s List are Brianna Lynn Bobbitt and James Kary Jessupm both of Mount Airy; Kayla Denise Burchette, Jennifer Lauren Early, Joshua Scott Shelton, all of Elkin; Skylar Alexis Martin of Hamptonville; and Logan Pavlansky of Yadkinville.