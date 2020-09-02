Holiday event targets front-line medical workers

September 2, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Spearheaded by Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Angela Shur, shown earlier this year at the Mount Airy Farmers Market wearing a masked prompted by COVID-19, is spearheading a Labor Day event honoring front-line medical personnel who have been treating those stricken by the disease.

Tom Joyce | The News

Caring for those stricken by COVID-19 hasn’t exactly been a picnic for area medical personnel, but they and their families will be treated to a special meal Monday at Miss Angel’s Farm in Surry County.

“It’s really a thank you from the community and from my heart to them,” Angela Shur, a Mount Airy businesswoman who is the namesake for the farm and the downtown bakery business Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, said of the Labor Day event.

The gathering that is limited to front-line medical workers is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday on the farm located at 252 Heart Lane and will be held rain or shine. From Mount Airy, it can be reached by traveling west on N.C. 89 and after passing under Interstate 77, taking the first left onto Oak Grove Church Road and then turning right on Quarter Horse Lane to reach Heart Lane.

Shur is known for sponsoring a number of charitable causes in the community, including an event on Labor Day 2019 when persons suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia were invited to enjoy activities at the farm along with loved ones. This coincided with the launching of the Miss Angel Charitable Trust.

She is continuing that holiday tradition Monday, but with a different focus, one recognizing the efforts mounted by key personnel during the coronavirus crisis.

“This year we are doing our Labor Day charity event in honor of the COVID-19 doctors and nurses that have so generously given up their lives to work front line in this COVID pandemic,” Shur advised.

It will include a free hot dog dinner and all the trimmings, including desserts, with DJ music to be provided by B-Dazzle Productions. Political figures such as state Rep. Sarah Stevens also are expected to attend.

Shur was quick to note Tuesday that the gathering will not be strictly for doctors and nurses, but also any other medical personnel in the area who’ve been directly involved with the treatment of coronavirus patients. The list includes CNAs (certified nursing assistants), respiratory therapists and staff members of various medical facilities, who are invited to bring their families.

Along with the meal, attendees will receive gifts.

Those wishing to participate must make reservations so organizers know how many to expect, which can be done at the website www.missangelsheavenlypiesinc.com

“We are probably over 150 right now,” Shur said Tuesday of persons registered so far.

She also is soliciting sponsors for the event, especially donors of food and water — and gifts for the medical personnel which can be contributed and dropped off. The Miss Angel’s owner said local restaurants have offered to provide food, and urged other potential contributors to contact her.

“Let’s show some community support for a great bunch of folks,” she urged.

Shur is hoping to finalize both the donations and the guest list on Sunday.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks when congregating in close proximity with each other during Monday’s event, but not for wandering the wide-open spaces on the farm, Shur said.

This will cap off a six-month effort in which she has been feeding front-line medical personnel to assist with the pandemic.

One such professional who has been putting herself at risk is Shur’s own daughter, Jamie Buhagiar, a nurse at Forsyth Medical Center.

“And not a day goes by that I do not pray for her and all her fellow workers,” Shur remarked in discussing what inspired the Labor Day observance.

“This whole thing started because of her.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

