Free school meals to continue

September 2, 2020 John Peters II News 0

USDA program for any area youth up to age 18

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Both Mount Airy and Surry County Schools will continue to supply free meals to area youth until the end of the year, the schools announced this week.

Both school systems have been supplying meals to area youth, up to age 18, since early spring when COVID-19 shutdowns not only kept schools closed to in-person instruction, but shuttered many local businesses.

At the time, school officials from both systems said one of their main concerns was getting food to area children and teens, who often rely on the school systems’ nutrition program as their primary source of food. Both school systems began serving food for pick-up at designated campuses around the county, and soon expanded that to daily delivery of food using school buses, including food for breakfast and lunch.

All totaled, the two systems have supplied well more than 700,000 meals to area youth.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced it has extended a federal funding program for the free meal effort through Dec. 31, enabling the summer meal programs supported largely with the federal money to continue operating.

“What this means for students in the Surry County school system is that the free USDA meal services families benefited from during the spring and summer of 2020 will continue,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, SCS director of communications/teacher recruitment and retention.

“Families will greatly benefit from this extension, and the Surry County School Nutrition Department looks forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the children of Surry County,” she said in a statement released this week.

“The announcement from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, is an incredible blessing. With the continued uncertainty that so many are facing throughout the nation, it is critical that children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious meals,” said Director of School Nutrition Sherri Parks.

“We appreciate local, state and federal officials working together to make this a priority. Good nutrition is fundamental to learning and we are excited about continuing to offer this program to families in Surry County.”

Students utilizing remote learning options this semester are eligible for the meals as well as those attending classes in person.

In Mount Airy, students learning remotely may continue to utilize curb lunch pickup at Mount Airy Middle School Monday-Friday in the car rider line from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast for the next day will be included.

“Curbside service, through December, will also be available free of charge to children 2-18 years old. Children do not need to be students in Mount Airy City Schools to take advantage of this food service,” MACS officials said.

Surry County is also offering curbside service for students not enrolled for in-person learning. That will be Monday-Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at these campuses: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Central Middle, Copeland Elementary, Flat Rock Elementary, Gentry Middle, Meadowview Magnet, Mountain Park Elementary, Pilot Mountain Elementary, Pilot Mountain Middle, Rockford Elementary, Shoals Elementary, Surry Central High School, Westfield Elementary and White Plains Elementary.

Anyone with questions can call the child’s school or the school nutrition departments.