Water customers face disconnection

Time is running out for Mount Airy water customers behind on their payments, with disconnections and cutoffs resuming this month after being prohibited since March 31 due to the coronavirus.
With executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper implementing that statewide moratorium having recently expired, the bills are coming due for hundreds of city utility users whose accounts are delinquent.
Based on the latest monthly breakdown of those in arrears prepared in August, Mount Airy had 358 delinquent residential customers and 37 commercial ones. The report showed that 223 of the residential users owed less than $100 and seven $500 or more.
About 6,300 bills are mailed each month overall.
While the governor’s executive orders imposing the moratorium also directed utility service providers to allow customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills — which has led to Mount Airy offering such an installment agreement — the response is lagging locally.
“We still have many customers who have not contacted us,” city Finance Director Pam Stone advised at the end of last week, citing a need for them to reach out to municipal personnel and set up payment plans to avoid cutoffs of service.
Along with providing the six-month payment plan for delinquent sums incurred between March 31 and July 29, the moratorium period, Mount Airy officials otherwise are trying to assist affected customers by directing them to the city Utility Donation Fund. That fund, supported by other utility users, is available only to qualified residential water customers, who can receive a one-time payment of their bills up to $100.
In order to be offered an installment plan, someone must first utilize that fund.
But traffic for both has been slow overall, according to Stone, whose department handles municipal water-sewer utility billing, whereby customers receive one monthly statement for both services.
“Of those that were delinquent, we have only had five request payment agreements and eleven have requested help from the Utility Donation Fund since mid-August,” the finance director pointed out as August was drawing to a close.
Stone mentioned that since the latest numbers on delinquent accounts were compiled, on Aug. 11, a few of those customers have paid.
“We have tried to contact everyone that was on the list, but some (telephone) numbers have been disconnected or we don’t have a good number,” Stone added.
The message now for those remaining on the list is to contact City Hall as soon as possible.
“We definitely do not enjoy disconnecting customers’ water and would love for our customers to call and speak with a representative at 336-786-3517 about their options before being disconnected,” the finance director urged.
Those entering into installment plans for the six-month period must stay up to date with bills issued during that span.
‘One-stop’ process OK’d
Another step to aid those with delinquent accounts was taken by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during its last meeting on Aug. 20 when an ordinance for the payment plan was adopted.
The commissioners agreed to staff-recommended changes related to COVID-19, including dropping a requirement that customers seeking assistance through the Utility Donation Fund contact the Mount Airy Salvation Army office. It has served as a clearinghouse to vet assistance applicants and handle related paperwork since the fund was established in 2008.
The board voted 5-0 to allow customers to seek both the payment plan and aid from the fund through City Hall alone.
“So it’s sort of like a one-stop (process),” Stone said.
The finance director mentioned transportation problems faced by persons having to visit both locations which have come to her attention. “The people already have to contact us to do a payment plan,” Stone reasoned in recommending a single stop.
“I think it would be wise to have an in-house decision,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said in applauding that arrangement in which the city staff will determine eligibility.
Cawley also suggested during the recent meeting that in implementing such procedures, municipal officials should consider a large number of citizens in town who are struggling economically while still requiring a vital resource.
“Water is more essential to living than anything we have.”
The commissioners’ recent action also included approval for not charging a late fee on delinquent sums incurred before Sept. 1 in order to conform to the launching of the payment-plan process on that date.
Stone said adding another $25 fee under those circumstances was deemed “not very nice.”
