Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following reports:
• Scott Anthony Murray, 45, of Highland Avenue, Elkin, was served a warrant June 24, charging him with assault on a female, dated May 4. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.
He has a Sept. 24 court date to face charges of felony assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and communicating threats.
• Amy Suzanne O’Neal, 36, of Dudley Avenue, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses June 24, charging her with stalking and injury to property, dated June 20. The complainant is listed as Jamie Inman of another residence on Dudley Avenue. O’Neal was given a July 17 court date.
She has a Sept. 21 court date for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
• Cindy Lee Sizemore, 47, of Adams Ridge Road, State Road, was served a warrant June 24, charging her with larceny at Walmart. She was released on a written promise to appear in court Aug. 14.
She has her next court date on this charge Sept. 11.
Sizemore has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the early 1990s when she was convicted of forgery.
In the 2000s she was convicted of DWI, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, possession a Schedule IV substance and felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule IV substance.
In the 2011s she was convicted of three counts of shoplifting, larceny, two counts of felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Morrow Justis, 64, of Burlington, was served a warrant June 25 in Dobson, charging him with assault on a female in Wilkes County, dated June 21. He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and an Aug. 19 court date in Wilkesboro.
He has a Sept. 25 court date for the assault charge as well as a charge of soliciting prostitution.
• Jennifer Wall Lunsford, 43, of Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest June 25 for failure to appear in court March 3. She was given a $20,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date in Dobson Superior Court.
She has a Sept. 21 court date for charges of felony larceny of a vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and resisting an officer.
In 1999 she was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule IV substance and felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.
• Celinda Jade Reavis, 30, of High Mark Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 25 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date in Wilkesboro.
• Matthew David Bledsoe, 20, of Galax, Virginia, was served an order for arrest June 25 for failure to appear in court Aug. 9. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 14 court date.
He has a Nov. 20 court date to face charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and attempted larceny.
• William Dean Nelson, 30, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served warrants, charging him with such offenses as driving while license revoked, reckless driving and failure to report an accident, all dated May 28. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
On Sept. 9 he has a court date over an extradition request as he is considered a fugitive in another state.
On Oct. 5 he faces a long list of charges including felonies like: possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of meth, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
He also was charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, and more than a dozen traffic/vehicle citations.
• Corie Danielle Jones Draughn, 40, of Tractor Trail, Dobson, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court Feb. 20. She was given a $30,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
• Mitchell Eugene Robinson, 55, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court March 10. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
He has a Sept. 22 court date for four traffic citations.
• Ronald Charles Cathey, 37, was served an order for arrest June 26 for failure to appear in court June 24 on one felony charge and two misdemeanors. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 12 court date.
He has a court date today concerning felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. He also was charged with drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for lights/siren.
The court docket says he also has a court date Thursday for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Dec. 7 the charges are felony larceny, felony possession of meth, felony larceny of a vehicle, becoming a habitual felon, drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, and two counts of resisting an officer.
