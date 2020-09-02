Mount Airy Police Reports

September 1, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A property-damage call has led to a Mount Airy man’s arrest on drug charges, according to city police reports. Hector Arturo Luna, 21, of 159 Summit Drive, was encountered by officers late Saturday night at 639 W. Independence Blvd.

The property damage was not specified, with the encounter leading to a probable-cause search of Luna’s 2005 Dodge Neon after a brief investigation. Items reportedly seized during the incident included cocaine, marijuana, grinders and a glass smoking device.

Luna is facing charges of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 28 appearance in District Court.

• Melanie Ann Souther, 46, of 316 Farmers Road, Ararat, Virginia, was charged Saturday with a drug felony, possession of heroin, after police conducted a welfare check on Kodiak Lane. Souther also is accused of possessing drug paraphernalia, identified as straws.

She was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 19.

• Jan Eran Collins, 37, listed as homeless, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property on Aug. 26 after allegedly forcing her way into a city housing authority unit in the 300 block of Austin Drive from which she had been evicted.

The woman is said to have pried open a rear door, causing $300 in damage to the frame. Collins is free on a written promise to appear in court on Oct. 12.

• Justin Brent Moncus, 39, of 132 Betty Ave.-A, was arrested on outstanding charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods on Aug. 21 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation on West Pine Street near South Street.

The charges had been filed on July 27, stemming from the theft of Nike tennis shoes valued at $500 from the front porch of owner Cheryl L. Grant on Mitchell Street. Moncus was incarcerated under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Sept. 14.

• Two boxes containing miscellaneous books and clothing valued at $100 were discovered stolen on Aug. 18 from a secured trailer that was broken into at the Mountain Valley Hospice Re-Sale Shoppe on North South Street.

• Police were told on Aug. 16 that an unsecured 2004 Jeep Wrangler owned by Donald C. Van Hoy had been entered while parked at his residence on West Oakdale Street, but nothing was listed as missing.

• Victor Shaun Hawks, 34, a homeless Mount Airy resident, was charged with four felony drug violations after officers conducted a welfare check at H.B. Rowe Environmental Park on Hamburg Street on Aug. 14. This resulted in a probable-cause search of a 2003 Nissan Maxima which turned up methamphetamine/fentanyl and a glass smoking device, police records state.

Hawks is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond, with the case set for the Sept. 14 District Court session.

According to the Surry County court docket, Hawks has a Nov. 16 court date in Superior Court to face felony charges of breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as a traffic citation for driving while license suspended.