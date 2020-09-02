SBA offers help to earthquake victims

September 1, 2020 John Peters II News 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Businesses and residents in Alleghany County and surrounding communities affected by the Aug. 9 earthquake near Sparta can apply for low-interest disaster loans.

These would come from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Administrator Jovita Carranza announced on Monday.

Carranza made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Roy Cooper on Aug. 26, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Alleghany County and the adjacent counties of Surry, Ashe and Wilkes as well as Grayson County in Virginia.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of North Carolina with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said Carranza. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

In accordance with health precautions for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the SBA will not establish a field presence to assist survivors. However, SBA will continue to provide customer service and conduct outreach virtually with webinars, Skype calls, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance. To this end, SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) to help those affected apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and there are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application.

The Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time. These services are only available for the North Carolina disaster declaration #16605 as a result of the Aug. 9 earthquake and not for COVID-19-related assistance.

Those seeking aid should contact the Disaster Assistance Professionals at 800-659-2955 to schedule an appointment for immediate one-on-one assistance in completing their applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure that all impacted by the disaster are afforded the opportunity to seek assistance.