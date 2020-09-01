North Surry student headed to math and science school

Will Banfield, second from left, hanging out with his friends on a trip to New York City. Pictured with him are, from left, Colby Mitchell, Raegan Amos, Callie Edmonds and Allie Pell.

Will Banfield, a rising junior at North Surry High School and the son of Julia-Ann and David Banfield, was recently accepted to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

The school is the nation’s first public residential high school for science, mathematics, technology and engineering. According to the school’s website, the mission of North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is to “Educate academically talented students to become state, national, and global leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; advance public education in North Carolina; and inspire innovation for the betterment of humankind, through challenging residential, online, summer, and virtual learning driven by instructional excellence and the excitement of discovery.”

Will received his acceptance in early August, with classes beginning late in the month. However, due to COVID-19, students will not be moving onto campus until October. His course load will include math and science classes each semester, but he will also be able to continue taking foreign languages and arts classes as electives.

Will is a singer and actor and has been a part of the North Surry chorus and drama department. He was a member of the Greyhound Sounds. He has acted in numerous productions at the Andy Griffith Playhouse for the Surry Arts Council.

“Will is a great student and person. He is a hard worker and I know will be very successful in whatever he chooses to do in life. We will miss him at North Surry,” said Sarah McCraw, chorus and theater teacher at North Surry High School.

Missing him was a common theme among several of his friends and teachers. Long-time friend and fellow actor and singer, Raegan Amos, said: “I’m so proud of him for applying and getting into an amazing school and I know he’s gonna have the best time and have the best experiences there. It’s a huge loss in our chorus and theater program and its gonna be really different without him. He always made everyone laugh, was a great leader and a great friend to everyone. I’m gonna miss him so much but I’m so excited for this new chapter in his life and I wish him the best.”

“Although all of us are very sad he’s leaving we’re also so proud that he got in and we’ve always known that he’s capable of doing something amazing like this,” said fellow classmate Jacey Ward.

“I’m sad to see him go but overall, I’m proud of him and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes there,” said his best friend, Colby Mitchell. “I know he’ll do awesome.”

“I am excited about this opportunity to focus on my interests, but I’m definitely going to miss North Surry High School,” Will said.