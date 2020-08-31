Cukes galore, even in small space

August 31, 2020 John Peters II News 0

Robert Atkins cucumber “tree” is producing a bountiful harvest in a limited space.

Submitted photo

Robert Atkins has found a way to get a big cucumber harvest in a small space — by growing a cucumber tree.

“Start by digging a hole about 12 inches deep in the spring, put in chicken litter and cover good with soil,” he said of his technique. “Plant four or five plants about 8 inches apart, place 6-foot wire ring around the plants as they start to grow, (and) train runners to stay in the ring. Water every other day.”

It’s clear he’s on to something, with nearly two dozen cucumbers displayed here as part of his summer haul.