Twelve Oaks residents enjoy summer activities

August 31, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Faye Fowler shows off a personalized summer craft she completed at Twelve Oaks.

Submitted photo

Burton Brannock gets ready to dig into a tomato sandwich fresh from the garden.

Submitted photo

Brenda Edmonds displays a Make a Wish craft she put together.

Submitted photo

Wrenn Walker lines up for a glass of fresh lemonade.

Submitted photo

The residents at Twelve Oaks community in Mount Airy recently enjoyed a summer celebration complete with fresh flowers, crafts, and cool refreshments.