Lowe’s, Big Lots, Dollar General have big quarters

August 30, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff and wire reports

MOORESVILLE — Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) earlier this month reported net earnings of $2.8 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter ended July 31, compared to net earnings of $1.7 billion and earnings per share of $2.14 in the second quarter of 2019.

Sales for the second quarter were $27.3 billion compared to $21 billion in the second quarter of 2019, and comparable sales increased 34.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 35.1% for the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the company invested $460 million in support of frontline hourly associates, communities and store safety. Through the first half of 2020, Lowe’s has invested $560 million in COVID-related financial support for its associates and $100 million in community pandemic relief, with a focus on minority and rural small businesses and health care workers. Additionally, the company’s second quarter performance resulted in a record quarterly “Winning Together” profit-sharing bonus for its hourly associates at 100% of its stores, which totaled $107 million. For further information on the Company’s safety protocols in response to COVID-19, please visit corporate.lowes.com/covid-19-response.

“Our highest priority has always been protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers through a safe store environment and shopping experience. We are incredibly proud of our associates, and we are grateful for their hard work and ongoing commitment to safety,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.

“We delivered very strong second quarter results, with all merchandising divisions posting comparable sales growth exceeding 20% and all U.S. geographic regions delivering comparable sales growth of at least 30%. Sales were driven by a consumer focus on the home, core repair and maintenance activities, and wallet share shift away from other discretionary spending. Through our retail fundamentals strategy, we have dramatically improved our technology and operational platforms, which enabled us to meet customer demand and grow our business,” Ellison said.

As of July 31 Lowe’s operated 1,968 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada.

Dollar General

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $787.6 million. The company said it had profit of $3.12 per share, up from $1.65 during the same quarter a year earlier. Total revenue rose 24.4% to $8.68 billion.

Comparable sales climbed 18.8% in the quarter, and while customer traffic was lower, average transaction size rose—echoing patterns seen at other retailers, as consumers limit their trips to stores and stock up when they do go out. Dollar General said demand was strong across categories, including apparel and home goods.

Dollar General shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 8%. The stock has risen 47% in the past 12 months.

Big Lots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $452 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $11.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.75 per share.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.6 million, a 31.3% increase compared to $1,252 million for the same period last year, with the growth resulting from a 31.3% increase in comparable sales, and sales growth from new and relocated non-comp stores, offset by a slightly lower store count year-over-year.

Big Lots shares have increased 94% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the past 12 months.