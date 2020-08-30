Surry County marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Sherman Wayne Bell III, 37, of Surry County to Billie Jo Collins, 40, of Surry County.

– Zachary Amos Groff, 42, of Surry County to Heather Rae Walker, 36, of Floyd County, Virginia.

– Danny Gray Draughn, 52, or Surry County to Virginia Diane Holt, 48, of Surry County.

– Christopher Ryan Conner, 38, of Surry County to Linda Marie Garrett, 40, of Surry County.