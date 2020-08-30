Arts Council: Mayberry Days is a go

Even if the present, more restrictive social gathering regulations remain in place, the annual Mayor’s Proclamation for Mayberry Days is still planned for the Blackmon Amphitheatre.
Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” often cite various “enduring qualities” that keep the show funny, relevant and popular today, six decades after the show debuted.
The same can be said for the local Mayberry Days Festival, which is proving to be enduring itself, even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Unless something drastic happens before then, the Surry Arts Council’s Tanya Jones says the festival will go on Sept. 21-Sept. 27. The only question is how much of the event’s activities will be held as planned or have to be altered based on statewide pandemic restrictions.
Jones, executive director of the council — which puts on the annual festival — said what format the festival takes will all be dependent upon where the state is on Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restriction plan.
At present the state is in Phase 2, which limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people and indoor gatherings to 10, in addition to requiring individuals to wear masks and practice social distancing for many of those events. On Aug. 5, the governor announced he was extending Phase 2 until Sept. 11, to see what effect reopening schools and colleges had on the state’s virus numbers.
Jones had hoped to have a more definitive answer on this year’s Mayberry Days in mid-August, but the governor’s moves have left her and the festival organizers in limbo, though determined to hold the event in some form.
“We have the exact same position we had before, whatever the guidelines, we will honor them,” she said Thursday. “Whatever it takes to do that, we will do, but we have a number of events that can go on if the current guidelines, if he says we have to keep these in place.”
Among those activities that can go on even under current guidelines are some of the fan favorites — the youth trivia contest, the World Championship of TAGS (“The Andy Griffith Show”) Trivia, apple peeling, pork chop eating contest, the cornhole competition, the Mayberry Days hay bale toss, and others.
“Fans really enjoy those … all those things we do around the playhouse can still go on.”
In addition, Jones said she and other organizers have added a few indoor activities that can include larger or smaller numbers of people dependent upon the statewide guidelines in place at the time.
Among those are guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse and the back stage area there, as well as new exhibits that will be on public display for the first time. One of those exhibits is called Betty Lynn’s Hollywood Squares, which will be on display as part of a painting class offered during the festival.
“Betty was a painter, and most people don’t know that,” she said of the Mount Airy resident and actress who played Thelma Lou. “We have a TV screen in that visual arts studio, the video with Betty talking and showing the things she painted, so folks can find out a new talent of Betty Lynn.”
The tours, classes, and exhibits will be limited to 10 people, including the tour guide, under the present state guidelines. If the more relaxed Phase 3 guidelines are in place, those tours and exhibits will be able to accommodate more individuals.
Each year there’s generally a silent auction put on by one of “The Andy Griffith Show” fan clubs, but this year Jones said they will be holding a live auction at the amphitheater, with proceeds going to the arts council. She said bidders will be able to maintain social distancing at the amphitheater.
The annual golf tournament, The Emmett, will likewise be held, though there could be some limitations on how many individuals can ride each golf cart. At present, only one may ride in each, with the exception of two per cart if they are family members.
As for the various shows, concerts, and the parade — the fate of those components of the festival won’t be known until Sept. 11. If the state moves to Phase 3, she said most of them will be held, but if Phase 2 restrictions are extended, most of those will be cancelled. “Betty Lynn and squad cars will be driving around town waving to people,” she said, but the large official parade held each year will have to be cancelled.
While the festival has grown to a full week in recent years, with concerts, shows and other activities starting on Monday, the official Mayor’s Proclamation for Mayberry Days still takes place on Friday of the festival week. That ceremony is still on target for this year.
“Being in the amphitheater, we can socially distance,” Jones said.
With the uncertainty comes an equal amount of questions about what guests will be able to attend. Not only will some of the musical guests have to wait to see if their concerts will be allowed, many of the other guests won’t know about cross-country flights and travel options until later in September.
“That’s just something they’re going to decide at the last minute,” she said of the affected guests. “They’re going to hold on until the last minute.”
Others, such as actors who appeared on the show, are sending autographed photos to Jones for her to be able to distribute if the guests aren’t able to make the trip.
With less than a month before the festival, Jones said she remains hopeful they’ll be able to do the bulk of the planned events.
“We’re really optimistic,” she said, adding she’s already getting emails and calls from fans who are coming, even if a reduced festival schedule is necessary. “This is about Mayberry. There will be plenty of special things keeping it Mayberry.