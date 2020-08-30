City gets more CARES Act funds

August 30, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

City Manager Barbara Jones is pictured during a council meeting last month.

Tom Joyce | The News

Most all the news surrounding COVID-19 has been bad, including that coming out of Washington, D.C., but one bright spot from the nation’s capital involves ongoing federal funding to local governments.

This includes a recently announced second allocation totaling $2.81 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) assistance to Surry County, made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It was passed by Congress earlier this year to address the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Of the $2,811,094 approved for Surry, 25% of the additional CRF money was designated for the four municipalities, based on population, under a state government requirement. In Mount Airy’s case, this has resulted in a second grant of $240,991, on top of $175,350 awarded in May — for a total of $416,341.

The funding is to be used for municipal expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 20 of this year which are directly related to the coronavirus in terms of costs involved with addressing the pandemic, according to City Manager Barbara Jones.

That list includes medical expenses such as coronavirus-related expenses of public hospitals and clinics, establishment of temporary medical facilities, COVID-19 testing and public telemedicine capabilities.

The federal dollars also may be used for public health expenses such as the acquisition of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, along with disinfection of public areas and facilities such as nursing homes. Allowable costs additionally can stem from public safety measures including expenses for quarantining.

Among other permitted uses are payroll expenses for public safety or health employees whose services are substantially dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

Further costs covered involve actions that facilitate compliance with public health measures related to the pandemic, such as teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid sick and family and medical leave for public employees and expenses generated by protecting the homeless population.

The plight of the homeless was of particular concern to Commissioner Jon Cawley when the first round of funding surfaced in May.

The CRF allocations may not be used for revenue-replacement purposes, damages covered by insurance or payroll or benefits expenses for employees whose work duties are not dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In order to receive the second allocation from Surry County, Mount Airy officials were required to approve a second interlocal agreement with the county government in addition to one finalized in May.

The city commissioners did so in a 5-0 vote, on Jones’ recommendation, during their last meeting on Aug. 20.

A strict set of guidelines is in place for using the federal funding, based on wording in the interlocal agreement.

Surry County ultimately is responsible for the appropriate expenditure of CRF money received locally and clawback provisions, penalties and interest for any misuse.

However, the agreement requires Mount Airy to “immediately” make the county whole should the municipality fail to comply with federal rules and regulations regarding its use of CARES Act assistance.

Second allocation so far this year

