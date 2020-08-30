‘Melva’s Alley’ is taking shape

This conceptual rendering provides an idea of what Melva’s Alley in downtown Mount Airy will look like when completed, with an image of Melva Houston shown to the left.

Organizers of a project to honor late local singer Melva Houston are hoping it will be right up the community’s alley as a whole in terms of support.

The plan involves converting a small vehicular alleyway beside Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street in downtown Mount Airy into “Melva’s Alley,” a permanent pedestrian area.

Houston died on May 14 after a long battle with lung cancer. Though the 70-year-old singer hailed from Memphis, Tennessee, she had adopted Mount Airy as her home, living here for more than 40 years.

She was well-known for her vocal talents in the jazz, blues and gospel realms, launching a 30-year career in Memphis as a backup singer for many of Isaac Hayes’ hits on the Stax record label.

Houston gained international acclaim while touring Europe and also performed locally and at regional events such as the Carolina Blues Festival in Greensboro. More recently, she was a member of the Gate City Divas based in that city — eight veteran female performers playing multiple instruments in addition to singing.

Along with her attributes as an entertainer, including a way of connecting with audiences through an onstage presence and charisma that struck chords with fans, Houston will long be remembered for her love of community.

This included coordinating a free Thanksgiving meal for the public at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, which Houston founded in 1996 and spearheaded until stepping down in 2014.

She then cited the physical demands of running an event drawing hundreds of people annually, during which Houston worked tirelessly in both the kitchen and dining room serving up turkey and all the trimmings.

Lasting tribute

While Melva Houston’s voice has been silenced, the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. is partnering with seven of her friends and family members to develop Melva’s Alley. They include Micol Clark, Traci Haynes George, Donna Jackson, Kini Snow, Jackie Haynes, Mary Boyles and Andi Schnuck.

The alleyway project was approved by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Aug. 6 as part of a related effort that would involve another decision on Aug. 20 to temporarily close a portion of Market Street on a trial basis during weekends. It will accommodate outside dining and alcohol consumption there in response to COVID-19.

“This space will honor her legacy and will be a place that inspires community and creativity, just as Melva did,” says a statement issued by the downtown organization explaining the purpose for designating the alleyway in Houston’s memory.

Plans for Melva’s Alley feature a large photo-realistic mural of Houston, a plaque telling her story, lighting, seating, plantings and more.

Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison, who is associated with the Mount Airy Downtown group, says the goal of project organizers is to begin the mural portion in November and complete the entire alleyway changeover sometime next spring.

An image has been released to provide an idea of what the completed product is to resemble. “This is just a conceptual rendering, but captures the spirit of what Melva’s Alley will look like when completed,” Morrison added.

With no city government dollars allocated for the project, organizers have mounted a fundraising effort to help make Melva’s Alley a reality, which has a goal of $30,000.

This includes launching a GoFundMe campaign in which supporters can make donations through that website often employed for such purposes.

As an alternative to the GoFundMe route, the public also is welcome to contribute directly by sending checks payable and addressed to Mount Airy Downtown Inc. at P.O. Box 6309, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

“Melva’s Alley” or “Melva Houston” should be listed in the subject line.

