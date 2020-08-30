Mount Airy Police Reports

August 29, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed without bond on a charge of assault, inflicting serious injury and an outstanding four-year-old order for arrest for failing to appear in court, according to city police reports.

Kelly Shane Furr, 53, of 928 N. South St., is accused of assault stemming from an incident late Tuesday night at that location, also the address for Beatrice Darlene Rogers, listed as Furr’s girlfriend. He allegedly struck Rogers multiple times with a metal chair, causing injuries including broken bones, police records indicate.

Furr also was found to be wanted by authorities in Rowan County on the failure-to-appear matter that had been filed in June 2016. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 21.

• Brian Lee Nunn, 47, of 400 Oak Ridge Road in Cana, Virginia, was charged Monday with possession of stolen property, identified as a license plate from Washington state. Nunn was encountered by police during a traffic stop on U.S. 52 at White Pines Country Club Road, leading to the discovery of the tag owned by Robert E. Sukert, a resident of Cle Elum, a small city located about 100 miles from Seattle.

In addition to possession of stolen property, Nunn was charged with displaying a fictitious registration plate on the 1990 Honda Civic he was driving and having no liability insurance. He is slated for a Sept. 28 appearance in District Court.

• Police were told on Aug. 18 that items with a total value of $3,820 had been taken from a vehicle and construction site building owned by Gene Rees of Marion Street, both of which were forcibly entered. The crime occurred at the construction site in the 200 block of Willow Street, with an air brake system, a trailer safety bar, a security chain and a pintle hitch, a device used in hauling trailers, listed as stolen.

• Also on Aug. 18, property valued altogether at $1,650 was discovered to have been stolen from an unspecified business location at 2151 Rockford St., where a lock on a trailer was pried open and damaged. Items were taken from inside, including a DeWalt seven-piece tool kit, a DeWalt impact driver, a Yellow Jacket miniature torch set and a Yellow Jacket vacuum pump.

The victim of the crime is Rodney Allen Waldrop of King.

• A break-in was discovered on Aug. 17 at the residence of James Willis Lovelace on Brooklen Avenue, where a pry tool was used to gain entry to an outbuilding and enable the theft of property valued at $250, a battery charger and red tool box containing miscellaneous implements.

• Santana Maria Orozco, 30, of 164 Meadowbrook Road, Cana, Virginia, was served with an outstanding criminal summons on a charge of second-degree trespassing late on the night of Aug. 17 at 2152 Rockford St., the address for Taco Bell.

Orozco was encountered at that location during a suspicious-person call by officers, who served the summons that had been issued on July 3 by loss-prevention personnel of Walmart, where she previously had been banned.

The Cana woman is scheduled to be in District Court on Sept. 28.

• Enmar Accessories, a business in Mayberry Mall, was the scene of a larceny on Aug. 14, involving a SanDisk 512GB memory card valued at $50. The merchandise was taken by an apparently known suspect.