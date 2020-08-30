Surry County Most Wanted

August 29, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0
Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kimberly Dawn Glidewell, 29, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony financial card fraud, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and carrying a concealed weapon.

• Christopher Sean Pierson, 34, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony breaking and entering vehicles, resisting an officer, and first-degree trespassing.

Steven Edward Goins, 49, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods, and trespassing.

Anthony Ray Haynes, 49, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office didn’t send any new suspect information this week. Here are the profiles sent over a week ago:

• Danny Jay McCraw, 61, white male, wanted for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

• Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, white male, wanted for felony possession of stolen goods or property.

• Trevor Lindel Marshall, 23, white male, wanted for three counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.