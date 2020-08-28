Dobson to lose two businesses

Jeff Linville | The News Dobson officials say there is a rumor going around that the local Burger King restaurant is closing in September. However, the corporate office in Florida has not responded yet to an inquiry. Jeff Linville | The News

DOBSON — It looks like the county seat will be losing a bank and a fast food restaurant this fall.

Town and county officials say they have heard rumors that the Wells Fargo branch and the Burger King franchise will both be gone within three months, although an attempt to get official confirmation from the restaurant was not immediately successful.

In a statement published a week ago, Wells Fargo admitted to a mass layoff and upcoming branch consolidations, without giving specific locations.

Town Manager Laura Neely said she heard that Wells Fargo had sent out letters to some of its customers letting them know the branch would be closing by November.

Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, also had heard of the bank closing. As for what might happen with the property, Tucker said the owner of the site is not Wells Fargo, but another company, and he isn’t sure what that group intends for the spot.

A week ago Bloomberg.com reported that the corporation was ready to start its expected branch closings and job cuts.

“Starting in early August, we resumed regular job displacement activity,” Beth Richek, a spokesperson for the bank, said in a statement to Bloomberg. Executives expect to embark on more significant steps later this year that may ultimately eliminate tens of thousands of positions.

The company’s CEO Charlie Scharf had already raised concerns over its inflating costs, stating “our expenses are way too high” during an investor conference in May.

Wells Fargo is planning to cut some corporate jobs and not fill some open positions.

Other reductions in the weeks and months ahead will also result from existing efforts in thinning management ranks, removing underperforming branches and paring expenses, the spokesmen said.

Josh Dunn, Wells Fargo corporate communications representative, responded to The News on Thursday evening.

“We will be closing the Dobson Main branch on Nov. 18, although we will continue to operate our ATM at this location until we determine a new location for it,” Dunn said.

“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and closures.”

As for what might have contributed to the closure, Dunn stated, “While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that more customers are often using our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”

Dunn pointed out that after the Dobson location closes in November, customers will still be able to visit the Mount Airy branch on Main Street 11 miles away.

“Other Wells Fargo branches and ATMs are located in Mount Airy, Elkin and Jonesville,” he added.

One area resident stopping to use the Dobson branch Wednesday said that he would hate to lose the bank. Before Wells Fargo, it was Wachovia, and before that it had other names, he said, but the bank has been around for decades. He said if he didn’t want to switch companies, this meant he would have to drive all the way to another town like the Mount Airy bank or Elkin.

Second loss

This would mark the second bank to leave Dobson in two years.

In April 2018, Sarah Bowen, then the county finance officer, told the Surry County Board of Commissioners that the government center had to act because Capital Bank was closing its only branch in Dobson and the branch next to the EMS headquarters in Mount Airy.

Without those two branches for deposits and check cashing, county employees and those receiving checks from the county would be inconvenienced, Bowen explained. Not to mention, county offices that collect payments make night deposits, so officials would prefer that happen close to the Dobson government center.

If the Dobson county employees were to try to use a different Capital Bank branch, it would require an hour drive round-trip to Elkin or to downtown Mount Airy, Bowen said.

Having an armored truck pick up deposits would cost the county thousands of dollars, so it made sense to simply switch to another Dobson bank.

That left the county only three options at that time, with two in the town limits (Wells Fargo and First Citizens) and one on the outskirts at I-77 (BB&T).

The finance office told the commissioners that BB&T offered the best interest rate and the lowest monthly fee, so the county board voted to move its business dealings to BB&T.

That means the Wells Fargo closing will not impact the county’s operations.

Dobson’s town hall stated that it had continued to do business with Capital Bank despite the local branch having closed, so it would not be affected by the closing, either.

Fast food

Todd Tucker said that he had only heard about Burger King’s closing last week.

He said he wasn’t sure if the local franchise shutting down was the result of lost business locally because of COVID-19 or if it was part of a national chain effort.

“This is very disappointing,” he said. COVID is having a wide-reaching effect on many businesses this year.

“Hopefully we’ll see something go back in there.”

While Dobson has a few places to sit down and eat, drive-through windows are rare with McDonald’s and Bojangles offering that service along Atkins Street and Dairy Queen outside the town at Zephyr Road and I-77.

Recruiting

The EDP works behind the scenes to draw new businesses to Surry County. Sort of like how fans don’t notice a referee until there is a flag, Tucker and his team aren’t noticed until there is a job loss that needs to be filled.

Tucker said that is fine with him.

“I don’t need recognition,” he said. His team just wants to get in there, help recruit companies to the area and then get out of the way.

Speaking Thursday afternoon, he said he was on his way to a meeting in Dobson with the county zoning board to talk about a possible project for the area.

Last month, the county commissioners finished the night with a closed session to talk about economic development with Tucker, but no public motions were made in open session afterward.

Back in January, The News reported on utility work occurring along U.S. 601 in Mount Airy and how a source said it was related to Facebook.

The social media and technology giant is in the process of connecting its data centers, located in various states, through the installation of two long-haul fiber routes, an effort that has spread to Mount Airy, according to the report.

Officials in the Mount Airy Planning and Public Works departments had no knowledge of the Facebook-related effort, and Tucker and the EDP could offer only scant details at that time.

That could soon change, he said. He said he was closing in on a economic development deal on a data center. Once the deal is ready, he will present information to the county board for a public meeting.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.