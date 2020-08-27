Laura remnants could hit area hard

Youth sports lost one of its biggest supporters this week with the passing of Jimmy Miller.

Miller, a long-time county commissioner, died Monday at the age of 87. He is believed to be the longest-serving commissioner in county history as he spent seven terms as a Mount Airy representative, running 28 years from 1988 to 2016.

During his public service, and for many years before that, one of Miller’s greatest passions was helping children, especially through sports and recreation.

Jimmy Miller Jr. (known as Jimbo by his father or just Bo to others) said, “He took all the boys in the neighborhood to go fishing.”

“He coached every team that I played on,” Bo recalled. “When I aged out of the program, he continued, he loved it so much.” Bo said his dad would take the least athletic child on the team and would make that kid feel good about himself.

“He loved kids. When he became a commissioner, that was one of his biggest concerns.” Bo said his dad wanted the county to have enough facilities that kids could play whatever sport they wanted.

Jimmy Miller Sr.’s wife Mildred said when they would go out, Miller would often meet adults that he coached decades ago. There would be men in their 50s who would thank him for the lessons they learned as children — not just sports, but values and the importance of being respectful.

Eddie Wilmoth, a longtime committee member for the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame, said, “He was a fine, fine person. I go back in time with him I guess about 35 years ago.”

Wilmoth said he was coaching a Little League baseball team in Salem Fork and needed help getting umpires for games way out in that area (near the Dobson exit of Interstate 77).

He said someone gave him Miller’s name, and the Mount Airy man drove all the way out to Salem Fork for two seasons to help umpire games.

Dobson park

The two really got to know each other once Miller began championing a stalled project for a multi-sport park just outside Dobson.

There was a group that had tried to get a park started off Prison Camp Road next to Fisher River, but it just didn’t get the needed funding, Wilmoth believed.

Once Miller took up the cause, Wilmoth said, the commissioner pushed the county board for funds and sought out any state or federal grants that could assist.

The groundbreaking was held in 1997, and the dedication on the finished project came in 2001, Wilmoth recalled. And during that time in between, Miller was out there almost every day.

Mildred said her husband would get on a piece of heavy equipment and help with the grading at times.

Now Fisher River Park has fields for playing baseball, softball and soccer — one of the fields is named in his honor.

Area high schools hold cross country races around the park. The grounds are used to host multiple events during the Special Olympics and Yadkin Valley Senior Games. Church groups hold outings there.

A new county animal shelter was built on the grounds as part of the construction.

Word about the park has spread far and wide.

“Every time I’m there, I run into somebody from somewhere else who has either read about the park or heard about what it has to offer,” said Daniel White, director of Surry County Parks and Recreation, in a 2015 interview.

Other efforts

Miller also played a pivotal role in improving the Lowgap Recreational Center, the White Plains Youth Foundation and Franklin ball fields.

Bo said his father coached baseball and basketball at Franklin Elementary School’s facilities and also served on the board of directors for the Franklin Youth Foundation.

While commissioner, Miller called the parking situation next to the fields unsafe and that it didn’t meet the needs of the foundation.

The county board approved funding for ballpark improvement as well as funding for the statewide Mountains-to-the-Sea Trail.

For Miller’s many efforts to promote local sports and recreation, the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame inducted him into its Ring of Honor in 2017.

Personal life

Miller came by his love of sports honestly, according to his wife. He was born Feb. 1, 1933, in High Point, but his father George moved the family to Surry County in the 1940s so that he could take part in the thriving semi-pro baseball league here at the time.

Playing against the likes of Kelly Jack Swift (who was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 2012), George Miller was a member of the Lynne Hosiery Mill team.

Jimmy Miller graduated from Mount Airy High School then was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. He received his training and was on a ship sailing across the ocean when the war ended in 1953. He instead was stationed in Japan and served two years in the Army before returning home.

Mildred said her husband had a brother who ran a service station just below her house. One day Jimmy Miller was at the station when he saw Mildred stop in and was instantly drawn to her. He had a friend check to see if she would be interested in going out with him.

Still a teen at the time, Mildred agreed, and the two became inseparable, spending the next 65 years together and having three children: Bo, Patti and Beth.

“I honestly can say I never heard him say anything bad about anybody,” she said.

Miller was involved with the Mount Airy Jaycees and served as president for a while, she recalled. When the Autumn Leaves Festival began, the Jaycees were responsible for everything. He was part of the team that set it up and took it all down, then did the cleanup. When Bo was just 6 or 7, the boy began accompanying his dad to help with the work.

Later on Miller served as chairman of the Surry County Republican Party and was a master of the Freemasons, Granite Masonic Lodge #0322.

He spent 25 years as a salesman for Howard Woltz at Dixie Concrete, she said. When the company was sold, he decided to leave.

Bo Miller said his father then established a block and brick sales division for Southern States/Rainbow Farm Center.

When he moved back to Mount Airy in 2004, Bo Miller said his dad helped him start a business and served as vice president until retirement.

County board

In 2009 Miller received a Long-Time County Service Award from David Nicholson, of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.

At that ceremony, Commissioner Craig Hunter (who passed in 2014 from ALS) credited Miller as his inspiration to become a commissioner.

“He still wants to do it the old school way,” Hunter said. “And he wants to do it right, and he wants to do it now.”

At a tribute by the Surry County Republican Party a month after Miller’s retirement in 2016, almost 100 people turned out to honor his long career and service.

Then-party chairman Dan Kiger touted Miller’s years of service on the board, calling him “always open and approachable.” Kiger said, “His decisions were never based on partisan politics. He had integrity and was always open and approachable. He always had a strong commitment to support the youth and school systems in our county. His record speaks for itself.”

“It didn’t matter what party you were,” said Mildred. “He got just as many Democrat votes as Republican.”

Eddie Wilmoth recalled his father telling him and Miller that he was a lifelong Democrat, but in that year’s election Miller was the only Republican he voted for.

As for his faltering health in later years, Mildred said her husband had open heart surgery in 1996 for a quintuple bypass. Then with diabetes, his heart became weak.

He had one leg amputated not long after retiring from the county board, about three and a half years ago, she said, and in the past few months he had grown weaker.

His favorite part of each week was the afternoon when she would take him to Mount Airy Country Club so he could sit outside the clubhouse and watch the players on the ninth hole and greet everyone that came by, she said.

That love of athletics stayed with him to the end.