Laura remnants could hit area hard

August 27, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Heavy rains and flooding, as seen here at Cross Creek in Mount Airy on Monday, have left the ground saturated, making the area vulnerable to any heavy rains or high winds that might sweep across the county this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to pass by.

Photo courtesy Barbara Blood

A local emergency official is urging residents to be prepared for flooding, toppling trees and power outages this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Laura are projected to pass nearby.

John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services director, said Thursday the high creeks and rivers plus the already saturated ground have set up the potential for local flooding and other damage.

“We can’t stand much more water, especially in a short amount a time; the streams are already full,” he said.

Shelton’s concern was prompted by weather forecasts showing the track of the powerful storm brushing the northwest corner of Surry County as it passes from Tennessee into Virginia.

Surry County and the surrounding area has already been soaked by several rainfalls in recent weeks, including a heavy downpour on Monday.

“There were some portions of Cana, Virginia, that got 5½ inches of rain in not much more than an hour,” he said. “Parts of Surry County got 3 inches.”

That rainfall, on top of several others, flooded roadways. Other recent rains have seen massive old trees falling, in some cases on top of homes and other structures.

All of that leaves the area vulnerable to what Laura could bring.

Shelton said rainfall could be heavy at times Saturday, even if the main track of the storm passes north of Surry County. Strong winds will make the situation worse.

“Straight line winds can actually be as powerful as an F1 or F2 tornado,” he said.

He said winds of 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected, though he said rare micro bursts can unleash even stronger winds in isolated areas.

Those winds, particularly with the already soggy ground, could make things treacherous.

“We’ll probably have trees down in the roadway, power lines down. I’m concerned about trees falling down on homes…That’s a large concern for us,” Shelton said.

“Most people don’t think about these large old trees that are near their residence. You really need to start thinking about when they need to come down, because many are totally rotten in the middle and can easily come down on your residence.”

Despite the dangers of high winds, Shelton expressed the most concern about flooding, particularly water rising up over roadways.

“When people are traveling in these heavy rains, it doesn’t take much for the water to take your vehicle right off the road, especially if you’re driving at higher speeds. Do not try to drive through – it does not take a lot of surface water to carry a vehicle off.”

He likewise had a word of warning for residents living near stream or river beds, or in low-lying areas, suggesting they be ready to leave quickly if waters start rising.

“You don’t want to get yourself trapped. … You don’t realize how fast a small stream can rise.”

Even if Surry County isn’t hit with soaking rains, he said runoff from floods just north of the area can still cause fast-rising and dangerous flooding locally. He said sometimes creeks can go from being near the top of their banks to raging rivers flooding fields, yards and roads within minutes as water from the north finds its way downstream.

Even if the winds and flooding isn’t as bad as feared, Shelton said local residents should be prepared for power outages. With trees falling, and the likelihood of transformers blowing in lightning storms, those outages could be widespread and last from a few hours to even a day or more.

Reach John at 415-4701.