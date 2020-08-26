Church, fire department spearhead back to school effort

August 26, 2020 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The drive, a joint effort of the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department and Westfield Baptist Church, with help from the Westfield Family Dollar Store, was patterned after an annual toy drive sponsored by the fire department.

Donations allowed packets of hygiene products to be assembled and included with bags of school supplies

Bags filled with snacks were included with school supplies.

School supplies, hygiene products and snacks were used to fill durable tote bags for distribution.

A combined effort by Westfield Baptist Church and the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department provided big results recently as the neighboring organizations joined to host a community Back-To-School Supply Drive.

With an assist from the local Family Dollar Store, 96 Westfield community youths were provided with durable tote bags full of school supplies, snacks and hygiene kits.

“It was a combined effort,” said Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin. “Family Dollar helped us with a drop box and we probably ended up with over three full boxes of donations there. Westfield Baptist set up an Amazon page that worked really well. And we received some monetary donations that allowed us to get the food and hygiene products.”

“It was a very successful first drive,” he continued. “We piggy-backed off the Christmas toy drive the fire department does every year and went to a lot of the same places.“

Representatives from both Westfield Baptist Church and the Westfield Fire Department expressed appreciation to all who contributed time, supplies or financial donations.

“This lets us be more involved in our community,” Sutphin said. “The more people who can be a part of a project like this, the better. This is a caring and a giving community.”