Alpha Delta Kappa taps officers, installs members

Newly installed officers for Alpha Delta Kappa are, from left, seated, Janice Powell, Gail Shelton, Shannon Snow; standing, Yvonne Hunsucker, Amy Jessup, and Hope Ward.

Deanne Fitzgerald was recently initiated in ADK.

Amanda Trivette was recently initiated in ADK.

Recently the local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, NC Delta Eta held its new member induction ceremony. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding.

Amanda Trivette and Deanne Fitzgerald are the newest members of Alpha Delta Kappa. Both of these women teach at Rockford Elementary School.

The local chapter, Delta Eta, also held its New Officer Installation Ceremony on the same night. The president for the upcoming biennium will be Hope Ward. She is beginning her 27th year of teaching. Twenty-six of those years have been in Surry County as Spanish teacher at North Surry High School. She assumes the leadership role from outgoing president Carla Coble. Coble was an assistant principal in Surry County Schools before retiring.

Assuming the role of president-elect is veteran teacher Janice Powell. She is the Deaf/HH teacher at Rockford Elementary and has taught for 29 years.

Janice Powell served as secretary during the last biennium and passed the torch to retired North Surry Family and Consumer Science teacher Gail Shelton, who taught for 37 years before retiring.

Taking over as treasurer of the organization is Yvonne Hunsucker. Hunsucker teaches fourth grade at Cedar Ridge Elementary and is beginning her 15th year in education. Cheryl Rodgers, Pre-K teacher at Dobson Elementary passed the torch to her.

Fonda Dalton, North Surry social studies teacher, continues in her role as chaplain. She is a 27-year veteran teacher.

Whitney Jordan and Amy Jessup will serve the chapter as co-historians. Jordan teaches in Iredell County at Union Grove Elementary and Jessup is a science teacher at Mount Airy High School.

The attendees wore masks and socially distanced in the yard and on the porch of incoming president, Hope Ward. The Delta Eta Chapter of ADK is a diverse group of female educators including teachers from three school systems. “The Sisters are looking forward to a great year filled with opportunities to grow professionally and personally,” the group said in a written statement. “They hope to be involved in several altruistic endeavors in their communities and to grow as a chapter.”