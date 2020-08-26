Local stations add FM broadcasting

August 26, 2020 John Peters II Business, News 0
Staff report

Owner and General Manager Kelly Epperson takes a reading on the new FM broadcast equipment recently installed at radio stations WSYD and WPAQ. Both stations launched their new FM frequencies on August 7.

Submitted photo

After more than seven decades in the broadcast business, including several years simulcasting online, one would think there are no more worlds to conquer for local radio stations WPAQ and WSYD.

One would be wrong.

Earlier this month, those long-time local AM stalwarts expanded their reach to the FM dial, giving the stations more reach, and far more time, on the air.

The stations officially made the switch on Aug. 7, with WPAQ now available on the FM radio dial at 106.7 while WSYD resides at 105.1. Both stations will continue to also be heard on AM, WSYD at 1300 and WPAQ at 740, as well as reaching a worldwide audience online.

“The FM signals are both broadcast in stereo with a fuller, broader range of sound,” said station owner and General Manager Kelly Epperson.

The music formats at WSYD and WPAQ will remain largely the same. WSYD will continue its mix of pop oldies from the 50s to the 80s, as well as beach music. WPAQ will still offer listeners traditional bluegrass and old-time string music, plus gospel music and their evening easy-listening program, the Sundown Serenade.

Epperson says that WPAQ and WSYD have big plans with the addition of FM.

“We’re planning more specialty programs, some of which will be produced by our own announcers, and some syndicated shows that we’ll bring in,” he stated. “The more variety we can provide our listeners, the better.”

Epperson hinted at a 50s Doo-Wop show, a Beatles program and an hour devoted to Elvis, among others.

More community involvement is also in Epperson’s plans.

“We’re all living in uncertain times,” he said. “I think it’s more important than ever for us to stay connected. I’ve always believed that local radio can be a vital link in that connection. We’ll work to reach out to government, community and civic leaders to provide our listeners with good information. An informed community is a strong community.”

One advantage of FM for WPAQ is extended broadcast hours. The AM side is limited by regulation to daytime hours only, but the FM can stay on 24 hours a day, providing the Sundown Serenade until 9 p.m., then making the segue back to bluegrass and old-time overnight.

“We’re advising WPAQ fans to make the switch at sunset,” said Epperson. “That way they can enjoy us as late as they like.“

Epperson also spoke about the FM frequencies’ reach in the area.

“These are essentially lower-power FM transmitters,” he said. “The FCC set it up that way when they opened up the bands to AM stations. So essentially it’s a local and regional signal. However, FM can reach places that AM can’t. We think folks who might have had difficulties picking us up before here in Surry County may have better luck with the FM. And the sound quality is excellent.”

Not only have listeners responded favorably, Epperson said, the accomplishment has been a boost to his team, especially in these challenging times.

“We’re all excited about the future of both WSYD and WPAQ. The best is yet to come.”