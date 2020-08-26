Church donates to Pilot relief program

August 26, 2020 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

A new project initiated by the Town of Pilot Mountain got off to a quick start last week, thanks to a big boost from a local church.

“We are kicking off our Utility Relief Fund with a bang thanks to a generous donation from First United Methodist Church of Pilot Mountain,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said.

New Pastor Jeremy Pegram had met with Cockerham shortly after assuming his duties at First United Methodist Church and had learned of the Utility Relief Fund at that time. He was accompanied by his wife, Allison, and their 15-year-old son, Luke, during a late-day visit to Town Hall early last week. The Pegrams gave Cockerham a $1,000 check on behalf of the church as a donation to the fund.

According to Cockerham, the Utility Relief Fund is being established to provide help to local families and individuals who are having a difficult time paying their bills. The fund will be administered in conjunction with the Salvation Army to provide assistance to those with water and sewer accounts who are struggling to maintain payments.

Cockerham noted that while a state moratorium on utility shut-off that existed much of the summer has expired, expectations are that many will continue to struggle. He also pointed to a study showing that 40% of Americans have missed a mortgage payment during the pandemic as another sign of continued pressure on family budgets.

“Our staff has worked with our overdue accounts and has tried to be a flexible as possible with payment plans so no one has to do without,” Cockerham said. “Our number one priority is that no one has to go without essentials. We want to make sure that no one gets left behind.”

According to Pastor Pegram, First United Methodist Church had initially expressed a desire to him to continue to be more involved in their community.

“As Methodists, we’re called to love God and love our neighbors,” he explained. “This is a way to help those around us who have hardship. In time, I would love to see the church be in partnership with our community to help meet needs.”

“I’m excited to be here,” Pegram said of his new role as the church’s pastor. “This is a generous congregation with a heart to serve and a desire to help their community be the best it can be.”

Cockerham said he hopes the donation will spark other contributions from businesses, churches, organizations and individuals allowing all overdue accounts to eventually be paid off or forgiven.

“Anyone can contribute, and we’re hoping to see others who are able join in and step up. These funds will make a difference in our community,” he said. “During this difficult time, when folks are struggling to pay rent, mortgage or basic utilities, it is truly inspiring to see our community answer the bell to help each other. That is what makes Pilot Mountain a special place.”

Cockerham said anyone wishing to make a contribution to the Utility Relief Fund should contact Town Hall at 336-368-2247.