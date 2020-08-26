COVID case numbers steady in Surry

August 26, 2020

Statewide averages may be trending back up

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

New cases of COVID-19 were on a generally downward slope across the state from July 27 until Aug. 17, though case numbers have been climbing since then, according to the latest figures available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Locally, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center officials say the new case numbers have held steady, with some spikes after large gatherings. The number of deaths have continued climbing, however.

As of Tuesday, the county had 1,128 total laboratory confirmed cases, an increase of 36 from the figures reported a day earlier by the state. Surry County has experienced 17 deaths.

“It appears as if Surry County’s number of active cases is holding steady,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. “We often notice a bit of an increase in these numbers after mass gathering events that result in a wider transmission of cases, but that generally levels back out after a couple of weeks. We have noticed an increase in the number of deaths in Surry County, with seven of those being linked to outbreaks in local long term care facilities. … While we pay close attention to the data, it is difficult to determine a trend at this point.”

As of Friday, she said there were 110 active cases of individuals in the county being asked to isolate from others because of positive test results.

Statewide, the rolling average had been dropping since July 27. That day there were 1,625 new cases reported across North Carolina. While the total number of new cases did spike to 2,344 a couple of days later, the overall average continued dropping. As recently as Aug. 17, just 564 new cases were reported.

The case loads have been trending back upward since then, pushed upward in part by two big spikes — 1,972 on Aug. 20 and 2,008 the next day.

Aside from Forsyth County, where 5,915 cases have been confirmed and 69 people have died, none of the other neighboring counties have yet crossed 1,000. Wilkes County has 994 cases with 20 deaths, Yadkin County has 602 cases with 7 deaths, Stokes County has 320 cases with three deaths, and Alleghany County has 193 cases with no reported deaths.

Statewide, the total figures stand at 157,741 lab-confirmed cases, with 2,570 deaths.

Bordering counties in Virginia have also seen cases continue to climb. Carroll County has 382 cases with 19 deaths, Galax has 394 cases with 28 deaths, Grayson County has 175 cases with 6 deaths, and Patrick County has recorded 205 cases with 10 deaths.

Locally, Simmons said the health and nutrition center has been working closely with Surry County Emergency Services, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, and Northern Regional Hospital to keep close track of supplies of personal protective equipment and hospital capacities.

“As of last Friday, supplies of personal protective equipment is adequate,” she said. “Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is at 40% ICU capacity … and Northern Regional Hospital is at 71% capacity relative to COVID-19.”

“Surry County is fortunate to have community stakeholders from various sector groups that work so closely together for the greater good of our County,” said Samantha Ange, Surry County Health director.

“As we continue to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 to our communities, we ask for everyone to continue to do their part in protecting yourselves and your loved ones by wearing a cloth face covering when in public, waiting at least 6 feet from others, avoiding crowded settings, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly to help slow the spread.”

