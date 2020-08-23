Way paved for closed ‘district’

Tom Joyce | The News
An area of downtown Mount Airy that’s become a center for craft brewery/restaurant operations in recent years soon will be closed for much of each weekend with the creation of the Market Street Entertainment District.
That designation was approved in a 4-1 vote by the city council Thursday after hearing both pros and cons on the idea of shutting down a portion of Market Street to allow outdoor dining and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the specified area.
Along with the question of whether the section should be closed at all was a related matter of how to go about that.
And in the end, the majority of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a plan representing a compromise.
It is aimed at allowing the brewery businesses to tap into an outdoor avenue for drawing customers in response to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, while also respecting neighboring businesses that are daytime-oriented.
This will include shutting down Market Street near its halfway point south to Franklin Street each Friday at 4 p.m. to produce a pedestrian-only area, then reopening it on Saturdays at 10 a.m., during a trial period. That section will be closed again at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, remaining so until each Monday at 10 a.m.
Also during the trial period, Market Street will be reduced to one-way traffic due to the narrowness of that roadway and the difficulty of two vehicles to pass with the new configuration.
It is to be implemented on a temporary basis beginning in mid-September and remain in effect through November under the board’s action in which the lone dissenter was Commissioner Tom Koch.
He supported another option that would have allowed Market Street to also reopen on Sundays, in response to the owner of a game store saying its closure then would “destroy” his business.
But Commissioner Ron Niland seemed to summarize the prevailing opining of the city council. “I don’t think it’s going to hurt anybody’s business to try it for a few weeks,” he said.
The plan will include moving picnic tables in and out of the closed section in adherence to the weekend schedule, with open containers of beer and wine to be allowed in that area which are bought at the businesses on Market.
Saturday reopening
Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., who first introduced the plan at an earlier council meeting, told city officials Thursday afternoon in updating it that the initial concept had been tweaked.
That earlier proposal called for the affected portion of Market Street to be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. on Fridays to 9 p.m. on Sundays, with no Saturday reopening.
“At the time, I didn’t think that was possible,” Morrison said of the Saturday-related move in light what she earlier had proposed. But the coordinator later learned of temporary barriers and fencing that easily could be erected and taken down to accommodate the Saturday reopening, aided by volunteers she has enlisted for the task.
“That’s my best effort to try to satisfy everybody,” Morrison said.
Niland suggested that pleasing everyone is basically impossible where such changes are involved. “Some people are happy and some are not.”
One point emphasized before the 4-1 decision to create the entertainment district is that the street won’t be blocked off in front of businesses on Market Street other than the brewery operations.
Commissioner Jon Cawley also said access won’t be prevented to neighboring shops, with traffic just kept from reaching them by turning onto Market Street directly from Franklin Street, due to the closing. Customers simply can circle the block.
Meanwhile, the loss of about six parking spaces as a result of the picnic table placement also is not deemed detrimental to the Market Street business sector overall.
“Within walking distance, you’ve got a lot of parking spaces,” Commissioner Marie Wood said.
Niland, who was doubling as mayor Thursday in the absence of David Rowe, also mentioned that since public parking spaces are involved, no one has a claim on any of those along Market Street.
“It’s not guaranteed parking,” he commented. “It’s not assigned parking to those businesses.”
Hearing comments vary
The board had opted during its previous meeting on Aug. 6 to delay action on the Market Street closing until interested citizens had a chance to weigh in on the matter, which occurred Thursday afternoon before the commissioners’ discussion.
A variety of opinions resulted during the public hearing.
Dr. Jan Kriska, one of the owners of Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street, said a key reason he favors the creation of the entertainment district is to help draw more visitors to the city during a tough economic time.
Kriska also acknowledged the limitations on individual businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. “We can only do so many things inside,” he said.
“Closing it for a while and seeing how it works just makes perfect sense to me,” Kriska added regarding Market Street during his time at the mic for the hearing. “It’s a no-brainer to me.”
Other speakers were more skeptical, including Brandon Stone, owner of Paradise Games on Market Street, who particularly was concerned about the street’s closing on Sundays.
That will “pretty much destroy us,” said Stone, referring to potential parking problems among his clientele, who he said represents both older and younger persons. “Sunday is our biggest day of the week.”
While the street change is framed as a measure to address COVID-19, the Paradise Games owner charged that it is ill-timed for the same reason.
“I guess I can’t grasp why we are pushing it so hard at this time,” Stone said.
Another Market Street business owner, Karen Gillespie of Welcome Home Decor and Gifts, said she appreciated the amendment of the proposal to allow the Saturday street opening. “That’s our busiest day,” she said concerning the earlier arrangement that stood to “kill our business.”
However, Gillespie, who has a nursing background, believes social distancing will be an issue with the outside entertainment district.
“I just personally don’t want to see our (COVID-19) numbers keep growing.”
Some written comments were read during the public hearing, including one from a couple residing in nearby loft housing who complained about noise late at night and early morning from the brewery operations.
It was mentioned during Friday’s discussion that this should not be a problem due to those establishments now closing at 11 p.m.
“I’d really like to see you encourage people to go home at 11 o’clock,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley — who introduced the successful motion for the trial closure — told Morrison.
Koch’s dissenting vote reflected his concerns about not allowing both a Sunday and Saturday reopening of the street.
“I don’t feel good about voting to help one business and hurt another.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.