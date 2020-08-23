Surry County Most Wanted

Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ethan Glade Phipps, age 29, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles David Cook, age 38, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny, possession of stolen goods, and resisting a public officer.

In May 2015 he was convicted of DWI Level 2, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI substance (typically marijuana), and having an open container of alcohol in the driver’s area.

• Stan Anthony Smith, age 31, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female.

• Aaron James Epperson, age 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

In 2016 he spent a week in prison, then later six months more, after convictions for two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

———

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Danny Jay McCraw, 61, white male, wanted for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

• Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, white male, wanted for felony possession of stolen goods or property.

In January he was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on 12 months of probation. Any further convictions could activate the prior sentence.

• Trevor Lindel Marshall, 23, white male, wanted for three counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.