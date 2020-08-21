Mount Airy Police Reports

August 21, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man is facing a felony drug charge as a result of an incident Monday, according to city police reports. Brian Lee Tate, 38, of 144 Orchard St., was encountered by officers during an “assist-agency” call at his residence, leading to an investigation that resulted in Tate being charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine.

Tate, who also is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Ziploc baggie, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 21 appearance in District Court.

• An assault by pointing a gun occurred Tuesday at the residence of Kimberly Inez Maxwell on West Pine Street, where Maxwell reported having a 9mm handgun aimed at her head by a known suspect. The case was still under investigation at last report.

• Property damage transpired Monday at the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street, where an unknown suspect kicked a glass door, breaking it and the frame. The damage was put at $1,500.

• James Michael Stanley, 63, of 165 Fairlane Drive, was charged Monday with larceny and possession of stolen goods during a follow-up investigation of a theft at Circle K on Rockford Street. Stanley admitted to stealing unspecified merchandise from the business, police records state, and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 27.

• A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI was stolen, wrecked and abandoned in the early morning hours last Saturday. The vehicle was removed from the home of owner Andrew Rodriguez on Marshall Street by three unknown suspects. It was crashed a short time after that at 359 W. Pine St., with the three fleeing from the accident scene on foot.

• A break-in was discovered on Aug. 13 at the apartment of Kayla Marie Ables on Newsome Street, where property valued at $470 was taken, including a 43-inch flat-screen television set, the brand name of which was not specified; a U.S. flag containing the words “AR 15”; and engagement rings.