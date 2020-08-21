Elections board gives voting help

Social media abounds with memes concerning mail-in ballots for the fall elections. The local election office wants to clear up any confusion.
These memes say things like, “If we can stand in line at banks and grocery stores, we can stand in line to vote. Say no to mail-in voting.”
Last month, the director of the Surry County Board of Elections attempted to dispel the idea that mail-in voting is something people were trying to get approved this year.
“North Carolina is a no-excuse, absentee-by-mail state and has been for many years,” said Michella Huff.
”Absentee first came about during the Civil War as a way for soldiers to cast a ballot in their home states. The idea of allowing military voters to cast a ballot ‘in absentia’ is still one of the driving factors for states allowing absentee ballots.”
One thing that has changed this year is the dramatic increase in requests to vote by absentee ballot as folks try to avoid polling places on election day because of the current pandemic.
The State Board of Elections said that through Aug. 19, a total of 313,224 absentee ballot requests had been received by county boards of elections across North Carolina. This is 11.6 times as many as four years ago at about this same time.
For comparison, in 2016 through Aug. 23, the state had received a request for absentee ballots from 26,906.
This number broke down to 9,953 Democrats, 9,643 Republicans, 7,223 unaffiliated voters and 87 Libertarians. The ratio of Democrats to Republicans was very even.
Through Aug. 19 this year, the requests came from 166,697 Democrats, 47,238 Republicans, 98,384 unaffiliated voters, 732 from Libertarian Party, 119 from the Green Party, and 54 from the Constitution Party. This time Democrat requests are 3.5 times higher than GOP requests.
In Surry County there have been 1,736 requests made. In neighboring counties, Stokes has 603 requests, Wilkes 1,307, Yadkin 648, and Alleghany 227.
Forsyth County, which includes Winston-Salem, had 13,240. Guilford, with Greensboro and High Point, had 13,539.
Huff and the county Board of Elections put together an information sheet on what people need to know about absentee by mail voting here this year.
• Across North Carolina election officials have worked for many months to ensure accessible, safe and accurate elections in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Surry County Board of Elections sends Absentee Ballot Request forms and ballots to registered Surry County voters who request them.
• We DO NOT send out mass mailings and are not associated with any political party.
• Many ongoing outreach efforts by third parties urge residents to request Absentee by Mail ballots or register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election. These mailings include voter registration applications or Absentee Ballot Request forms.
• These efforts typically are legal, but they can be confusing or frustrating for voters and erode confidence in elections, especially when they are unsolicited.
• Voters, please rely on official sources for accurate information about elections and the voting process. Third-party mailings and other outreach materials may be misleading or even false. Go to NCSBE.gov or to our website at https://bit.ly/34j94sD for accurate and up to date information and forms.
• If you choose to vote Absentee by Mail this election you may obtain the request form from our website or by calling us at (336) 401-8225.
• ONLY the voter or a near relative may fill out and sign the request form.
• Required information includes the voters date of birth and the voter’s driver license or the last four of their Social Security number.
• Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed out on Friday, Sept. 4.
• The United States Postal Service is expecting a potential 10-day turnaround for all outgoing and incoming mail….DO NOT DELAY once you receive your requested ballot by mail. As soon as you receive, fill it out and get it back to us in the provided return envelope along with 55¢ postage to P.O. Box 372, Dobson, NC 27017.
The voter or a near relative may also hand-deliver the voted ballot to our Board of Elections office in Dobson at 915 E. Atkins St. The deadline for the return is 5 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If you are mailing it on Election Day ensure you get the Nov. 3 postmark on the envelope. If this is done it will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
• The last day to request an Absentee by Mail ballot is Oct. 27 by 5 p.m.
• ONLY the voter or a near relative may return the voted ballot and will be required to sign a log in the Surry County Board of Elections office upon the in-person delivery.
• If you have already requested your ballot with the official Absentee Ballot Request form please discard any form that has been mailed to you that you have not requested.
• If you wish to vote in person in the 2020 General Election, you will have the opportunity to do so. Surry County will have four OneStop Early Voting locations beginning on Oct. 15-31 in Mount Airy, Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain.
If you chose to vote in person on Election Day, Surry County will have all 24 precinct polling places open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Please call (336) 401-8225 for more information regarding in-person voting opportunities.
• One last date to remember….you MUST register to vote by Oct. 9 by 5 p.m. in order to participate in casting your vote. You can register and vote at any of the four OneStop sites throughout the 15-day early voting period.
