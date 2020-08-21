Church, police partner for food project

August 20, 2020
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce | The News

Although a new church is just getting started in Mount Airy, it already has made a difference in the community during a time of crisis.

This involved a food collection and delivery effort Wednesday spearheaded by that church — known as The Place of New Life — and carried out with the help of Mount Airy Police Department members.

The two joined forces at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway to shop for groceries, which later that day would end up at city households deemed to be underserved. The purpose of the project was simple:

“It’s to do outreach in the community during COVID-19,” said Diane Harper, pastor of The Place of New Life church. There was a recognition Wednesday that families already having a tough time putting food on the table face even more difficulties because of the pandemic.

About $2,000 was designated for the shopping spree, a portion of which was supplied through a grant from the Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem and the rest from church funds, Harper said. The Place of New Life is located at 154 N. Renfro St., Suite 100, in the vicinity of Surrey Bank and Trust.

“We think we’ll be able to serve 20 families,” Police Chief Dale Watson, who participated in Wednesday’s food-distribution effort, said as it was getting under way. The chief was accompanied by Capt. Barry VanHoy; Sgt. Stacy Inman of the city police Community Services Division; and Kathy Hiatt, a communications officer.

Also aiding the campaign, along with Harper, were her daughter and grandchildren.

After meeting at Food Lion, the group divided into groups and filled shopping carts with staple items including milk, bread, cheese, beef ravioli, canned soup, orange juice, cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, bologna and more.

Once assembled, the groceries were delivered unannounced to households on the list.

“This is a chance to serve them in a face-to-face environment,” Watson said of Wednesday’s effort.

The chief said city police had identified homes that are food-insecure due to participating in a summer nutritional program that involved deliveries by officers.

Although students of Mount Airy City Schools returned to classes this week at campuses that offer food programs, other residents in need were in danger of falling through the cracks.

“Because some of those we served were not school-age kids,” Watson said of the summer program.

The recipients targeted are concentrated in Mount Airy’s public-housing neighborhoods, he added.

