Helping Hands receives Elks grant

August 19, 2020
From left are Mark Alderman, Elks secretary; Joshua Edwards, Helping Hands; and Norman Marion, Elks president.

Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County has been awarded a $2,000 Spotlight Grant from The Elks Lodge #2061. This award will be used to support the many services provided through Helping Hands designed to assist individuals who are in need of financial, educational, career and food support.

“Partnerships are priceless, and we cherish the partnership that we have developed through the years with The Elks Lodge #2061. We feel blessed beyond measure that Helping Hands has been selected for the Spotlight grant, and we are excited about the opportunity to assist even more individuals in our community that are in need,” said Mary Boyles, Helping Hands’ executive director.

The Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County was started in 2011 by a high school student as part of a senior project assignment. The founder, Nicholas Cooke, envisioned an agency to provide assistance to vulnerable individuals within the community who were experiencing food and financial insecurities. Through the completion of his senior project, Cooke was able to create a food pantry, community clothing charity, and financial supports for utility payments.

Today, Helping Hands has grown into a community-based single-site collaborative that provides wraparound services for individuals who are struggling with poverty and is the only homeless prevention and diversion program in Mount Airy.

In the month of July alone, Helping Hands served more than 300 individuals, and since the start of the summer, Helping Hands distributed more than 20,000 pounds of fresh produce as a result of a feeding partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

As more families continue to feel the pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, Helping Hands will be ready to assist families needing childcare, educational resources, resume development, job placement and food assistance as a result of the recent donation by The Elks Lodge #2061.