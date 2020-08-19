Work begins on homeless shelter expansion

On the surface, a front-end loader moving dirt around on a grassy field might not appear to be a monumental event — but it represents a major milestone for a local homeless shelter.
That sight, unfolding in Mount Airy earlier this week, signaled the start of construction for a long-awaited expansion of the Shepherd’s House after a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony last October.
The project, which will allow the facility to nearly triple the number of homeless individuals it can serve, has been in the planning stages for years and finally reached the building phase after various pitfalls were overcome.
“It’s just the most incredible journey to get to this point,” Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles said of seeing such activity under way on a now-vacant lot behind the existing homeless shelter at 227 Rockford St. “I mean, here we are.”
The excitement began mounting last week when personnel of the J.G. Coram construction firm showed up to put stakes in the ground in advance of the site-preparation work to allow the foundation to be laid.
“And they started moving the dirt this morning,” Boyles added Monday in witnessing that momentous occasion on the Shepherd’s House grounds which prompted a temporary relocation of her indoor work space outside to behold it further. “Just to see that dirt finally move,” she said.
“I put my chair down and sat there watching and I thought, ‘I’m going to move my office out here today.’”
The Coram company is scheduled to complete the new facility in April 2021, which will help the Shepherd’s House better meet a growing demand among the homeless for temporary emergency housing.
“Since I’ve been here, for the past five years, we’ve turned away more than 2,000 people due to lack of space,” Boyles said of the present facility that opened in 2003. And she expects the need to grow because of the coronavirus, including economic pressures forcing the eviction of greater numbers of persons.
The new building, fronting Spring Street, will be a three-story structure containing 11,190 square feet. It is to resemble two different houses from that vantage point, actually connected at the rear.
“It will be one big building,” the executive director said.
With the expansion, the homeless shelter will be able to house up to 48 people as opposed to 18 at present.
In addition to bedroom areas greatly increasing, Boyles is excited about another aspect of the expansion. “We’re going to be able to have classroom space,” she said, which will allow adults housed there to receive GED high school equivalency instruction, while meeting other needs such as tutoring for children at the facility.
Fundraising effort to begin
Officials of the Shepherd’s House have faced a number of obstacles in reaching the construction stage for the project.
One hurdle involved the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voting in 2018 to deny a rezoning request to permit the new facility on the Spring Street site, over concerns about preserving the historic district in which it lies.
In June of that year, the board reversed its decision after vigorous protests from Shepherd’s House supporters, clearing the way for the expansion on the property.
Then in March, another issue arose over a request to the city government to install a storm-drainage system on Spring Street at the entrance to the new Shepherd’s House building to prevent runoffs onto neighboring property.
Mount Airy officials faced an impasse due to this being in violation of a policy stating that municipal storm-drainage projects can be developed only on residential, commercial or industrial lots where existing dwellings or businesses are in use.
After being tabled for nearly three months, the city commissioners voted unanimously in June to have the city staff provide the labor to install the system and the Shepherd House to furnish the materials.
Also earlier this year, fundraising efforts to secure the roughly $2 million needed for the project were undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic, including delaying a campaign that was expected to launch in March or April.
“I mean, this is absolutely not the right time,” Mike Bowman of the Shepherd’s house governing board said in late April of the capital campaign being derailed by the coronavirus, mentioning that the situation would be re-evaluated every 30 days.
Boyles said the campaign is now ready to begin on Thursday. The amount generated so far is slightly more than $1.5 million.
The public donation process includes opportunities for naming rights for bedrooms and office space, according to Boyles, who thinks the facility’s kitchen already has been designated for someone.
Bricks also can be named as part of a “pathway of hope” planned for the facility.
For now, Boyles is just happy to see the construction process begin after everything that organizers have endured to this juncture.
“I just think that this is going to be great for the community,” she said of the new building and the good it will accomplish.
“We just hope we don’t have to turn people away anymore.”
